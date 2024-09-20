Gang Members Given Life Prison Sentences For Murder On 38th Street

A Criminal Court jury on Thursday night found two gang members guilty of first-degree murder in a fatal shooting on W. 38th Street.

Tremaine Dillard and Tyqurerio Jazzkem Malone will have to serve at least 51 years before becoming eligible for parole consideration.

They were also found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and gun charges.

The jury deliberated about two hours in the courtroom of Judge Amanda Dunn.

Robert Dowdy, 31, was killed and Brandon Rakestraw badly injured in the shootup of the Nine Brothers convenience store at the corner of Central Avenue.

A key piece of evidence for the state was a Facebook Live that showed Dillard, Malone and two others displaying guns in a borrowed Nissan Rogue headed down Rossville Boulevard and then on 38th toward Nine Brothers.

The case of Montrell Franklin is on the docket for Nov. 6, and that of Eric Sims for next April 7.