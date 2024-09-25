Former Hamilton County Democratic Party Chairman John Allen Brooks Dies

John Allen Brooks, who served several terms as chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party, has died.

His friend, Terry Lee, said he died after suffering a seizure on Tuesday night.

Mr. Brooks served a term as County Commissioner for District 6.

Most recently, he ran against Republican Coty Wamp for district attorney.

Mr. Brooks was a longtime Chattanooga attorney who represented many criminal defendants and also handled civil cases.

He grew up on his family's dairy farm in Ooltewah.

The farm was recently sold to become a Thrive retirement facility.