2 Families Displaced By Duplex Fire Sunday Morning

Two families were displaced following a duplex fire Sunday morning.

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies responded at 10:11 a.m. to the 1500 block of Bradt Street and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the structure. All occupants were out of the residence, including small children.

A quick attack was made, knocking down the flames. With the fire under control, crews then checked for hotspots and moved into salvage and overhaul. There were no injuries.

Both sides of the duplex sustained damage and the Red Cross is assisting 11 people. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries. Smoke alarms and neighbors altered residents to the fire.

Squad 1, Engine 1, Ladder 1, Engine 4, Engine 12, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 15, Squad 13, Engine 6, battalion chiefs and investigators responded along with the EPB, CPD, and HCEMS.



