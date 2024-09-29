Latest Headlines

Tennessee Guardsmen Continue Assisting Rescue Efforts In East Tennessee

  • Sunday, September 29, 2024
Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, is being briefed by a pilot from the Tennessee National Guard’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, at the Huntington Tri-State Airport, before departing on an area assessment of the devastated area in East Tennessee on Saturday
photo by Capt. Kealy Moriarty

The Tennessee National Guard continues its support of state, county, and local emergency first responders assisting areas impacted by severe flooding following the landfall of Hurricane Helene.

Working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, guardsmen are providing 24-hour, ground and aerial rescue support to those in need. Since flooding began, servicemembers from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, based at Knoxville’s Joint Base McGhee-Tyson, have been flying rescue missions throughout the devastated areas. On Friday, three UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters performed nearly 60 aerial rescues of Tennesseans trapped by floodwaters, including hospital staff and patients at Unicoi County Hospital.

Members of Smyrna’s 45th Civil Support Team, who are certified swift water rescue technicians, deployed to East Tennessee to assist with rescue operations and four Light Medium Tactical Vehicles, from Johnson City’s 176th Combat Support Sustainment Battalion, supported water rescue missions in Carter County. LMTVs are vehicles with high ground clearance able to traverse flooded areas and assist in rescue operations.

On Saturday, seven Blackhawk helicopters from Knoxville and Nashville’s Berry Field continued rescue missions in East Tennessee, saving nearly 15 citizens as well as performing critical missions like dam and bridge assessments, damaged area surveys, and transporting critical supplies. They are also working with Nashville Fire Department as part of Tennessee’s Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team to assist those in need. Today, these aviators are continuing rescue and relief operations throughout the affected areas.

These missions are all being coordinated through the Tennessee Military Department’s Joint Emergency Operations Center, which was stood up prior to Hurricane Helene making landfall. The JEOC operates continuously to manage the response of National Guard forces, communicate with partner agencies, and rapidly deploy emergency response assts. Today, they deployed a debris removal team, comprised of more than 50 engineering specialists from Trenton’s 230th Engineer Battalion and Knoxville’s 134th Air Refueling Wing, to East Tennessee to assist restoring critical infrastructure.

The Tennessee National Guard is continuing rescue and relief efforts and will continue as long as needed. If someone needs assistance, please contact your local authorities. To report a missing person in the affected area, call the TBI FIND line at 1-800-TBI-FIND / 1-1800-824-3463.

Citizens in East Tennessee affected by Hurricane Helene being airlifted to safely by a Tennessee National Guard Blackhawk helicopter from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion
Citizens in East Tennessee affected by Hurricane Helene being airlifted to safely by a Tennessee National Guard Blackhawk helicopter from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion photo by
