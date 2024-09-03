Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Wilcox Boulevard Monday Night

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcycle near the 3800 block of Wilcox Boulevard.

Chattanooga Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Monday at 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle operator, a 45-year-old man, with life-threatening injuries.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the traffic crash investigation.

The preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling west on Wilcox Boulevard and a Chrysler 200 was facing east on Wilcox Boulevard waiting to turn left into Eastwood Manor. When the driver of the Chrysler made the left turn, the motorcyclist could not avoid the collision and struck the passenger side of the vehicle. The rider was vaulted over the Chrysler and landed on the roadside.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital where he died. The driver of the Chrysler, a 72-year-old man, did not report any injuries.