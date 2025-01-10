Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALLEN, MARQUISHA D
2005 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ATCHESON, JOHN ADAM
1507 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
BROOKS, JERMAINE CORTEZ
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374215482
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MDMA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CLARK, JORDAN L
14001 STORMER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COKER, DARIUS LEBRON
CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
CROSS, BRENDA KAY
7216 HYDRUS DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE
5113 HIGHWAY 58 APT 321 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DE LA CRUZ DE LOS SANTOS, SANTA CRUZ
5400 LOCUST LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DOOLEY, DESIREE LORINE DIANNE
296 MITCHELL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
DUFF, STORMY MICHELLE
1440 MILL GROVE CIRCL EAST RIDGE, 374111231
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, SHENICQUA T
5012 JARRWETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
FLORES, NICOLE ELIZABETH
222 DOGWOOD LANE WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE
408 W FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWARD, JUSTIN NICHOLAS
7112 SINE LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
IBE, TORRIE LYNA
2437 BRANCH ST NASHVILLE, 372163940
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
INGRAM, JACKIE LEONARD
2780 PLEASANT GROVE PLACE SOUTHWEST CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON
1201 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023759
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
LEBOW, CHAMEEKA R
800 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LINVILLE, MADDISON NOEL
2305 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCOMBS, JUSTIN NUNN
1725 SUNCREST LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCOY, ERIC LEBRON
9208 HARTLY P/HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373632903
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNABB, CODY TYLER
212 SMITH RD SODDY DAISY,
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION
2012 IVY ST Chattanooga, 374042628
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
MONTGOMERY, JELANI RAYSHAWN
5611 WRIGHT ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORROW, SARAH BETH
1716 SHADY LANE PL SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE
459 MCPHERSON LN NW CHARLESTON, 373105143
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PENNEY, CHARLES RAY
20143 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE
1002 APOXIMI CIRCLE CROSSVILLE, 373304202
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIRTLE, JUAVANTE
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TENNESSEE DRUG CONTROL ACT
RANDOLPH, TRAVIS LEVON
3640 HWY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REESE, CHYNA SIMONE
7326 Kenmoor Dr Chattanooga, 374214005
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
7230 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SIMS, QUADARIUS
2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, THOMAS WAYNE
5204 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
TIMMONS, DARRELL TEWAYANE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY ) CONDU
WADE, TERRI LEE
5204 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, MARQUISHA D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|ATCHESON, JOHN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CLARK, JORDAN L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|COKER, DARIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|CROSS, BRENDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|DE LA CRUZ DE LOS SANTOS, SANTA CRUZ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/16/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|DOOLEY, DESIREE LORINE DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/19/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DUFF, STORMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/19/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FLORES, NICOLE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/20/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOWARD, JUSTIN NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|LEBOW, CHAMEEKA R
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LINVILLE, MADDISON NOEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/01/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCCOMBS, JUSTIN NUNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/12/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MCCOY, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MORROW, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PENNEY, CHARLES RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/16/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PIRTLE, JUAVANTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/21/2002
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- TENNESSEE DRUG CONTROL ACT
|
|RANDOLPH, TRAVIS LEVON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, THOMAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|WADE, TERRI LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|