Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, January 10, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, MARQUISHA D 
2005 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ATCHESON, JOHN ADAM 
1507 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

BROOKS, JERMAINE CORTEZ 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374215482 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MDMA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CLARK, JORDAN L 
14001 STORMER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

COKER, DARIUS LEBRON 
CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING

CROSS, BRENDA KAY 
7216 HYDRUS DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE 
5113 HIGHWAY 58 APT 321 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DE LA CRUZ DE LOS SANTOS, SANTA CRUZ 
5400 LOCUST LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DOOLEY, DESIREE LORINE DIANNE 
296 MITCHELL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

DUFF, STORMY MICHELLE 
1440 MILL GROVE CIRCL EAST RIDGE, 374111231 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, SHENICQUA T 
5012 JARRWETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

FLORES, NICOLE ELIZABETH 
222 DOGWOOD LANE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE 
408 W FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, JUSTIN NICHOLAS 
7112 SINE LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

IBE, TORRIE LYNA 
2437 BRANCH ST NASHVILLE, 372163940 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

INGRAM, JACKIE LEONARD 
2780 PLEASANT GROVE PLACE SOUTHWEST CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON 
1201 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023759 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

LEBOW, CHAMEEKA R 
800 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LINVILLE, MADDISON NOEL 
2305 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCCOMBS, JUSTIN NUNN 
1725 SUNCREST LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MCCOY, ERIC LEBRON 
9208 HARTLY P/HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373632903 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNABB, CODY TYLER 
212 SMITH RD SODDY DAISY, 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION 
2012 IVY ST Chattanooga, 374042628 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MONTGOMERY, JELANI RAYSHAWN 
5611 WRIGHT ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MORROW, SARAH BETH 
1716 SHADY LANE PL SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE 
459 MCPHERSON LN NW CHARLESTON, 373105143 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PENNEY, CHARLES RAY 
20143 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE 
1002 APOXIMI CIRCLE CROSSVILLE, 373304202 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIRTLE, JUAVANTE 
930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TENNESSEE DRUG CONTROL ACT

RANDOLPH, TRAVIS LEVON 
3640 HWY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REESE, CHYNA SIMONE 
7326 Kenmoor Dr Chattanooga, 374214005 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLE 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST 
7230 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SIMS, QUADARIUS 
2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, THOMAS WAYNE 
5204 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

TIMMONS, DARRELL TEWAYANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY ) CONDU

WADE, TERRI LEE 
5204 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, MARQUISHA D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ATCHESON, JOHN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/26/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
CLARK, JORDAN L
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
COKER, DARIUS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
CROSS, BRENDA KAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/09/1976
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DE LA CRUZ DE LOS SANTOS, SANTA CRUZ
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/16/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DOOLEY, DESIREE LORINE DIANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/19/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
DUFF, STORMY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/19/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FLORES, NICOLE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 02/20/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWARD, JUSTIN NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/12/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/13/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/16/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
LEBOW, CHAMEEKA R
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
LINVILLE, MADDISON NOEL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 08/01/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCCOMBS, JUSTIN NUNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/12/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCCOY, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
MORROW, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/26/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
PENNEY, CHARLES RAY
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/16/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/16/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PIRTLE, JUAVANTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/21/2002
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TENNESSEE DRUG CONTROL ACT
RANDOLPH, TRAVIS LEVON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, THOMAS WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/19/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
WADE, TERRI LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/14/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/10/2025
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Thursday, January 9
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/9/2025
Covenant Men Hold Off Lagrange In Conference Opener
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2025
UNCG Buzzer-Beater Delivers Chattanooga Another Narrow Loss
UNCG Buzzer-Beater Delivers Chattanooga Another Narrow Loss
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2025
Lee Men Snap Seven-Game Losing Streak With Win Over Mississippi College
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2025
Lee Women Wins 72-46 Over Visiting Mississippi College
  • Sports
  • 1/9/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/10/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN, ... more

Aquarium Closing Friday; To Reopen At Noon Saturday
  • 1/9/2025

The Tennessee Aquarium will be closed Friday due to anticipated winter weather. The Aquarium will reopen at noon EST on Saturday. The weather closure will impact the weekend’s planned Animal ... more

County Schools Closed Friday; UTC Off Friday And Saturday; Other Closings
  • 1/9/2025

Due to the forecast for inclement weather throughout the day, Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Friday. There will be no SACC child care. All athletic and extracurricular events for ... more

Breaking News
Kerosene Heater Mishap Causes Fire In Alton Park Home
Kerosene Heater Mishap Causes Fire In Alton Park Home
  • 1/9/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/9/2025
3-7 Inches Of Snow In Winter Storm Forecast This Weekend
  • 1/8/2025
2 Women, 3 Children Die In Trailer Fire At Cohutta, Ga.
2 Women, 3 Children Die In Trailer Fire At Cohutta, Ga.
  • 1/8/2025
Appeals Court Dismisses Appeal By City Fire And Police Pension Board In Lt. Joel Case
  • 1/8/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
January 6th
  • 1/9/2025
Dreaming Makes The World A Better Place
  • 1/8/2025
NPR Bias: Argumentum Ad Hominem - And Response
  • 1/7/2025
Sports
UNCG Buzzer-Beater Delivers Chattanooga Another Narrow Loss
UNCG Buzzer-Beater Delivers Chattanooga Another Narrow Loss
  • 1/9/2025
Lady Vols Again Have Shot At The End, But Fall To Undefeated LSU, 89-87
  • 1/9/2025
2025 Tennessee Baseball Preseason All-Americans
  • 1/9/2025
Randy Smith: Mike Keith - A Dream Fulfilled
Randy Smith: Mike Keith - A Dream Fulfilled
  • 1/9/2025
UT, UTC Basketball On TV
  • 1/27/2025
Happenings
Longtime Strawberry Festival Parade Leader Paul "Hambone" Todd Honored With Headstone
Longtime Strawberry Festival Parade Leader Paul "Hambone" Todd Honored With Headstone
  • 1/8/2025
ML King Day Of Service Events
  • 1/9/2025
4BAF Emerging Artist Program Applications Close Jan. 18
  • 1/9/2025
Pop-Up Project Has Winter Coat Drive
  • 1/9/2025
Solo Gallery Exhibit To Feature Works By Southern Adventist University Art Professor
Solo Gallery Exhibit To Feature Works By Southern Adventist University Art Professor
  • 1/9/2025
Entertainment
Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind Brings Historical African Royalty And Mythology To Life
Alkebulan: The Mother Of Mankind Brings Historical African Royalty And Mythology To Life
  • 1/9/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/9/2025
Open Mic Night At Songbirds Is Jan. 16
  • 1/9/2025
Chattanooga Music Club Announces Annual Scholarship Program For 2025
Chattanooga Music Club Announces Annual Scholarship Program For 2025
  • 1/8/2025
Songbirds Foundation Welcomes John Dooley As New Executive Director
Songbirds Foundation Welcomes John Dooley As New Executive Director
  • 1/8/2025
Opinion
Pilots On Autopilot?
  • 1/8/2025
Praise To Parents Who Hold Off On Giving Their Children Phones
  • 1/8/2025
January 6th
  • 1/9/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
INCubator Director Named To Leadership Tennessee NEXT Program
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Supreme Court Reaffirms Long-Standing Precedent On Premises Liability Claims
  • 1/8/2025
Tennessee Supreme Court Clarifies When Jury Determines If Prior Offense Is A "Crime Of Punishment"
  • 1/8/2025
Real Estate
Dunkin' Donuts Site On Broad Street Sells For $1,825,000
  • 1/9/2025
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
  • 1/9/2025
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
  • 1/6/2025
Student Scene
UTC Closing Friday And Saturday
  • 1/9/2025
CSCC Announces Mark E. Smith Performance Center Grand Opening
  • 1/9/2025
UTC Mathematician’s Research Goes Global
UTC Mathematician’s Research Goes Global
  • 1/9/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Cancels Elective Surgeries And Closes Erlanger Medical Group Locations Due To Inclement Weather
  • 1/9/2025
Many Bradley Medical Officials To Close During Storm
  • 1/9/2025
Free Dinner And Community Viewing Of “PlantWise” Film
  • 1/9/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
  • 12/20/2024
Outdoors
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
Cool Things for Southern Californians To Do 51: San Francisco
  • 1/9/2025
Ruby Falls Offers Valentine's Date Night
Ruby Falls Offers Valentine's Date Night
  • 1/7/2025
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
  • 1/7/2025
Church
LET IT GO! Women’s Conference 2025: “Inner Healing” Will Be Held Feb. 22
LET IT GO! Women’s Conference 2025: “Inner Healing” Will Be Held Feb. 22
  • 1/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: Finding Value In "Refrigerator Verses"
Bob Tamasy: Finding Value In "Refrigerator Verses"
  • 1/9/2025
Christian Actor, Author And Director Shari Rigby To Keynote SCWN Breakfast March 27
Christian Actor, Author And Director Shari Rigby To Keynote SCWN Breakfast March 27
  • 1/9/2025
Obituaries
Thomas Rhea “Tommy” Shelton
Thomas Rhea “Tommy” Shelton
  • 1/9/2025
Karen Thurman Davies
Karen Thurman Davies
  • 1/9/2025
Tina Underwood
Tina Underwood
  • 1/9/2025