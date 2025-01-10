Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, MARQUISHA D

2005 CITICO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ATCHESON, JOHN ADAM

1507 LAFAYETTE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



BROOKS, JERMAINE CORTEZ

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374215482

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MDMA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CLARK, JORDAN L

14001 STORMER ROAD SALE CREEK, 37379

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



COKER, DARIUS LEBRON

CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING



CROSS, BRENDA KAY

7216 HYDRUS DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE

5113 HIGHWAY 58 APT 321 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



DE LA CRUZ DE LOS SANTOS, SANTA CRUZ

5400 LOCUST LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



DOOLEY, DESIREE LORINE DIANNE

296 MITCHELL LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



DUFF, STORMY MICHELLE

1440 MILL GROVE CIRCL EAST RIDGE, 374111231

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, SHENICQUA T

5012 JARRWETT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

HARASSMENT



FLORES, NICOLE ELIZABETH

222 DOGWOOD LANE WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE

408 W FREEDOM CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOWARD, JUSTIN NICHOLAS

7112 SINE LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



IBE, TORRIE LYNA

2437 BRANCH ST NASHVILLE, 372163940

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



INGRAM, JACKIE LEONARD

2780 PLEASANT GROVE PLACE SOUTHWEST CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON

1201 GROVE STREET CT Chattanooga, 374023759

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



LEBOW, CHAMEEKA R

800 ROCKWAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LINVILLE, MADDISON NOEL

2305 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MCCOMBS, JUSTIN NUNN

1725 SUNCREST LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



MCCOY, ERIC LEBRON

9208 HARTLY P/HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373632903

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCNABB, CODY TYLER

212 SMITH RD SODDY DAISY,

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION

2012 IVY ST Chattanooga, 374042628

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



MONTGOMERY, JELANI RAYSHAWN

5611 WRIGHT ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MORROW, SARAH BETH

1716 SHADY LANE PL SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



OCONNELL, MARGARETTA YVONNE

459 MCPHERSON LN NW CHARLESTON, 373105143

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PENNEY, CHARLES RAY

20143 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE

1002 APOXIMI CIRCLE CROSSVILLE, 373304202

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PIRTLE, JUAVANTE

930 DOUGLAS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCETENNESSEE DRUG CONTROL ACTRANDOLPH, TRAVIS LEVON3640 HWY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REESE, CHYNA SIMONE7326 Kenmoor Dr Chattanooga, 374214005Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROBERTS, ANGELA MICHELLEHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST7230 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSIMS, QUADARIUS2526 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, THOMAS WAYNE5204 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, EXPIREDTIMMONS, DARRELL TEWAYANEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY ) CONDUWADE, TERRI LEE5204 DAYTON BOULEVARD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, MARQUISHA D

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/18/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF ATCHESON, JOHN ADAM

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/26/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CLARK, JORDAN L

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/26/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS COKER, DARIUS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING CROSS, BRENDA KAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 10/09/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/24/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS DE LA CRUZ DE LOS SANTOS, SANTA CRUZ

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/16/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE DOOLEY, DESIREE LORINE DIANNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/19/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT DUFF, STORMY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/19/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FLORES, NICOLE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/20/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

HERNANDEZ, REBECCA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/14/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, JUSTIN NICHOLAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/12/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, CANDICE MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/13/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, NICHOLAS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/16/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S LEBOW, CHAMEEKA R

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LINVILLE, MADDISON NOEL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 08/01/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCCOMBS, JUSTIN NUNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/12/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCCOY, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/02/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MORROW, SARAH BETH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/26/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY PENNEY, CHARLES RAY

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/16/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA PEOPLES, JACOB MCKENIZE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/16/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PIRTLE, JUAVANTE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/21/2002

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TENNESSEE DRUG CONTROL ACT RANDOLPH, TRAVIS LEVON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/17/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, THOMAS WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/19/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED WADE, TERRI LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/14/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/09/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



