Man Who Killed Innocent Bystander At Fight During A "Hood Day" Party Gets 12-Year Sentence

  • Monday, January 20, 2025
Maurice Dewitt Thompson, Jr.
Maurice Dewitt Thompson, Jr.

A man whose shot killed an innocent bystander at a party in 2022 has plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless homicide and been sentenced to 12 years.

Maurice Dewitt Thompson Jr. was initially charged with second-degree murder.

Thompson appeared before Judge Barry Steelman.

He was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022, in connection to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman.

That day, Chattanooga Police officers responded to a party celebrating the 98 Main Street Crips, their "Hood Day," in the 1800 block of Rubio Street. Dozens of adults and children were present at the party.

During the party, two people got into a fight, which ended with Devin Austin being shot two times. Police said the suspect who shot Austin was Earl Hines III, or "E".

It was reported that two other people opened fire as well in the direction of "E", and one of those shots killed Shayonna Walker. Investigators said Ms. Walker was not the intended targeted, but was caught in the crossfire.

Police said a gun found under a vehicle was traced to someone named "M Bangin." CPD was able to identify "M Bangin" as Thompson.

Thompson admitted to being at the party during the shooting, placing the gun under the car and knowingly possessing the gun, even though he was a convicted felon. Thompson also admitted to being heavily intoxicated during the incident.

Thompson was one of three inmates who, at the Hamilton County Jail on Thanksgiving Day of 2023, allegedly stabbed another inmate.

Jail officials said Thompson, 25 at the time, joined two other inmates in chasing the victim after he was stabbed in the chest by one of the other inmates. The report said the three inmates continued to stab the victim in the chest, torso and head with shanks.


