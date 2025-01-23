Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, January 23, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BAILEY, ROBERT ALPHONZO 
4803 GENERAL THOMAS BLVD Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
CHILD NEGLECT

BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE 
6212 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CARPENTER, TAYLOR RIDLON 
806 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DAVIS, GEORGE LEON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO

DUVALL, DAVID 
264 JODI LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

HERRICK, MATTHEW ROBERT 
1804 RIVERSIDE DR NASHVILLE, 372164016 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LANDRETH, JUANITA NICOLE 
418 HIDDENVALLEY DR APT 2E DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ELIAS 
850 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LYKINS, JEFFERY WADE 
4035 KNOLLWOOD DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, DARRELL ODELL 
1175 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MOORE, WILLIAM ROBERT 
9279 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

QUARLES, TERRI KASHA 
3514 FARRELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, LAWRENCE FRANKLIN 
6893 ANDERSON ACRES DR GEORGETOWN, 373364562 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STEWART, BENJAMIN DAVID 
552 MOLLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE 
1916 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046107 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TURNER, MICHAEL BENJAMINLEE 
176 SALE CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST

WILLBANKS, WALTER EUGENE 
110 EAST NEWBERRY STREET RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

