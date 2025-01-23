Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAILEY, ROBERT ALPHONZO

4803 GENERAL THOMAS BLVD Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

CHILD NEGLECT



BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE

6212 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CARPENTER, TAYLOR RIDLON

806 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DAVIS, GEORGE LEON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO



DUVALL, DAVID

264 JODI LN DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



HERRICK, MATTHEW ROBERT

1804 RIVERSIDE DR NASHVILLE, 372164016

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



LANDRETH, JUANITA NICOLE

418 HIDDENVALLEY DR APT 2E DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ELIAS

850 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LYKINS, JEFFERY WADE

4035 KNOLLWOOD DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MARTIN, DARRELL ODELL

1175 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



MOORE, WILLIAM ROBERT

9279 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE



QUARLES, TERRI KASHA

3514 FARRELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, LAWRENCE FRANKLIN

6893 ANDERSON ACRES DR GEORGETOWN, 373364562

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



STEWART, BENJAMIN DAVID

552 MOLLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE

1916 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046107

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



TURNER, MICHAEL BENJAMINLEE

176 SALE CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST



WILLBANKS, WALTER EUGENE

110 EAST NEWBERRY STREET RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

