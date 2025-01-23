Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BAILEY, ROBERT ALPHONZO
4803 GENERAL THOMAS BLVD Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
CHILD NEGLECT
BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE
6212 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CARPENTER, TAYLOR RIDLON
806 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DAVIS, GEORGE LEON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO
DUVALL, DAVID
264 JODI LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
HERRICK, MATTHEW ROBERT
1804 RIVERSIDE DR NASHVILLE, 372164016
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LANDRETH, JUANITA NICOLE
418 HIDDENVALLEY DR APT 2E DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOPEZ-LOPEZ, ELIAS
850 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LYKINS, JEFFERY WADE
4035 KNOLLWOOD DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, DARRELL ODELL
1175 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
MOORE, WILLIAM ROBERT
9279 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
QUARLES, TERRI KASHA
3514 FARRELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, LAWRENCE FRANKLIN
6893 ANDERSON ACRES DR GEORGETOWN, 373364562
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STEWART, BENJAMIN DAVID
552 MOLLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
1916 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046107
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TURNER, MICHAEL BENJAMINLEE
176 SALE CREEK LN SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST
WILLBANKS, WALTER EUGENE
110 EAST NEWBERRY STREET RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
