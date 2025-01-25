Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BALDWIN, MACON KEVON
13 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE
5751 UPTAIN RD SUITE 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BEENE, JEFFREY THOMAS
8703 GREY CLIFFE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BIVENS, LYNDELL DEWAYNE
3527 CHANEL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BONNER, ERVIN
7101 BLOSSOM CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROADNAX, RENITA SARAH
5209 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE
631 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CORDELL, SETH AUSTIN
8329 HIXSON PIKE UNIT 108 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
COERCION OF WITNESS
DANSBY, LASONIA JUAYELL
1782 TAHOE LN DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (DUE TO PRO
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DONEGAN, NATHANIEL DAYWON
4712 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162330
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE
7317 FRANCES DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211633
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
ELLIS, MICHAEL GERROD
307 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT
3423 ZENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191160
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FINCH, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN
112 DENNIS LN HOMELESS POWELL, 37849
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
915 DARTMOUTH ST Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARCIA-BAUTISTA, JUAN
159 ORCHID AVENUE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV
HENRY, WILLIAM THADDUS
717 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGAT, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE
7609 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE
4908 ANGELA DR Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LONG II, REGINALD LAMONT
7702 VISTA HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ AMBROCIO, JOEL BRAYAN
2800 FAXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
2406 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 47406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION
2012 IVY ST Chattanooga, 374042628
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY
4203 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101538
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ROBBERY
MORENO, IVAN RODRIGUEZ
2131 MAHONEY DR BAKERSFIELD, 93307
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
5540 CLEMONS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
RIVERA, OLIVERAS ANGEL
4145 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
ROSELLI, KAYLA DAWN
5513 SPIDERWEBB WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ROSELLI, SAMUEL JOSEPH
5513 SPIDERWEBB WAY REDBANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
SHUTTERS, HILLARY GALE
1115 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374215877
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION HEROIN FOR RESAL
SILVA, TRACI JEAN
8264 ELLIE PLAZA HIXSON,
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TARVER, RANDAL SHANE
9617 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TEAGUE, DOYLE
3186 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WHITE, BOBBIE JEAN
6922 GOLVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|BALDWIN, MACON KEVON
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|BEENE, JEFFREY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/19/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BIVENS, LYNDELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BONNER, ERVIN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/08/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROADNAX, RENITA SARAH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/27/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/20/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/28/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- EVADING ARREST
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- SPEEDING
|
|CORDELL, SETH AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/12/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DANSBY, LASONIA JUAYELL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (DUE TO PRO
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|DONEGAN, NATHANIEL DAYWON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/26/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|ELLIS, MICHAEL GERROD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/03/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FINCH, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/02/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GARCIA-BAUTISTA, JUAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/14/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARRIS, JESSICA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/08/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/17/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV
|
|HENRY, WILLIAM THADDUS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/30/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUFFSTUTLER, KENNETH LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/15/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/08/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/18/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LONG II, REGINALD LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOPEZ AMBROCIO, JOEL BRAYAN
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/26/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/11/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MCMILLAN, WILLIAM EVANS
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/01/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/02/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MORENO, IVAN RODRIGUEZ
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
|
|PERRY, JOSEPH WILLIAM ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/23/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/26/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PHELPS, KAYLA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/16/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RIVERA, OLIVERAS ANGEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/04/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
|
|ROSELLI, KAYLA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ROSELLI, SAMUEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/21/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SAUNDERS, FREEDOM RENEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SHUTTERS, HILLARY GALE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/15/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION HEROIN FOR RESAL
|
|SILVA, TRACI JEAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TARVER, RANDAL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TEAGUE, DOYLE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/24/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, BOBBIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|