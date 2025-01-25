Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, January 25, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BALDWIN, MACON KEVON 
13 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE 
5751 UPTAIN RD SUITE 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BEENE, JEFFREY THOMAS 
8703 GREY CLIFFE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIVENS, LYNDELL DEWAYNE 
3527 CHANEL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BONNER, ERVIN 
7101 BLOSSOM CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROADNAX, RENITA SARAH 
5209 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE 
631 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CORDELL, SETH AUSTIN 
8329 HIXSON PIKE UNIT 108 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
COERCION OF WITNESS

DANSBY, LASONIA JUAYELL 
1782 TAHOE LN DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (DUE TO PRO
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DONEGAN, NATHANIEL DAYWON 
4712 JERSEY PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374162330 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE 
7317 FRANCES DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211633 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

ELLIS, MICHAEL GERROD 
307 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT 
3423 ZENA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191160 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FINCH, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN 
112 DENNIS LN HOMELESS POWELL, 37849 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO 
915 DARTMOUTH ST Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARCIA-BAUTISTA, JUAN 
159 ORCHID AVENUE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN 
1101 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV

HENRY, WILLIAM THADDUS 
717 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN 
3202 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGAT, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE 
7609 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE 
4908 ANGELA DR Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LONG II, REGINALD LAMONT 
7702 VISTA HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ AMBROCIO, JOEL BRAYAN 
2800 FAXON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR 
2406 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 47406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION 
2012 IVY ST Chattanooga, 374042628 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE

MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY 
4203 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101538 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ROBBERY

MORENO, IVAN RODRIGUEZ 
2131 MAHONEY DR BAKERSFIELD, 93307 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN 
5540 CLEMONS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

RIVERA, OLIVERAS ANGEL 
4145 RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY

ROSELLI, KAYLA DAWN 
5513 SPIDERWEBB WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROSELLI, SAMUEL JOSEPH 
5513 SPIDERWEBB WAY REDBANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SHUTTERS, HILLARY GALE 
1115 PERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374215877 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION HEROIN FOR RESAL

SILVA, TRACI JEAN 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TARVER, RANDAL SHANE 
9617 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TEAGUE, DOYLE 
3186 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WHITE, BOBBIE JEAN 
6922 GOLVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

