Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:



BALDWIN, MACON KEVON

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/27/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BALLANGER, LATANYA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 09/25/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BEENE, JEFFREY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/19/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BIVENS, LYNDELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/10/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BONNER, ERVIN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/08/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROADNAX, RENITA SARAH

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/27/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/20/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/28/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SPEEDING CORDELL, SETH AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/12/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

COERCION OF WITNESS DANSBY, LASONIA JUAYELL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/08/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON (DUE TO PRO

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DONEGAN, NATHANIEL DAYWON

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/26/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUNCAN, CHELSEA SUE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S ELLIS, MICHAEL GERROD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/03/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY ESLINGER, BRANDON KENT

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/18/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING FINCH, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/02/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GALLEGOS SERVIN, ALAN ALONSO

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GARCIA-BAUTISTA, JUAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/14/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HARRIS, JESSICA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/08/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HARRIS, TERRANCE ANQUAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/17/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DELIV HENRY, WILLIAM THADDUS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HIXSON, LUCIAS WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION 9POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE HOOD, BRITTANY KALAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HUFFSTUTLER, KENNETH LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/15/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY ISON, CHANDLER RYANN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/26/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, QUINTON MARQUICE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/08/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT LAMB, ELIZABETH PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/18/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LONG II, REGINALD LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/18/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ AMBROCIO, JOEL BRAYAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/26/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/13/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS MCCLENDON, JUSTIN VAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/11/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCMILLAN, WILLIAM EVANS

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/01/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/02/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE MELTON, BRENDEN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/19/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MORENO, IVAN RODRIGUEZ

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/22/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MORRIS, RICHARD OLAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY PERRY, JOSEPH WILLIAM ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/23/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETTUS, DILLON SHANNON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/26/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHELPS, KAYLA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/16/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERA, OLIVERAS ANGEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/04/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY ROSELLI, KAYLA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/19/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ROSELLI, SAMUEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/21/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SAUNDERS, FREEDOM RENEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/29/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SHUTTERS, HILLARY GALE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/15/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION HEROIN FOR RESAL SILVA, TRACI JEAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TARVER, RANDAL SHANE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TEAGUE, DOYLE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/24/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WHITE, BOBBIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/24/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



