Latest Headlines

Rossville Woman Gets 10-Year Sentence In Fentanyl Case

  • Monday, January 27, 2025
Samantha Shea Leamon
Samantha Shea Leamon

A Rossville woman has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison after being convicted of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District’s Attorney’s Office secured the conviction on Jan. 15 of Samantha Shea Leamon of 122 Ann Dr.

On April 11, 2024 officers from Department of Community Supervision, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Drug Enforcement Office visited probationer Leamon at her residence. Ms. Leamon had 3.642 grams of fentanyl powder, along with her state-issued identification card in a bag in her bathroom.

A trial was held from Jan. 14-15, and Ms. Leamon was convicted by a jury of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute. Chief Judge Brian M. House sentenced Ms. Leamon to serve 10 years in the Georgia Department of Corrections, followed by 20 years on probation.

The case was presented by Senior Assistant District Attorney Beth Evans, with assistance from Chief Investigator Christy Smith and Administrative Assistants Rachel Moon and Jennifer Jackson. The case was investigated by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office Detective Chris Lyons, with assistance from GBI Special Agent Stephen Pendergrass and DCS Officer Alex Barbee.

Ms. Leamon was on probation for possession of clonazolam.

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller praised the work of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, DCS and the GBI, saying, “We have dedicated public servants at all of our sheriff’s offices, at probation and with the GBI - we always appreciate their hard work on fentanyl cases. We have lost far too many lives to fentanyl. So let this conviction be a warning: if you intend to deal this deadly poison, we will find you and we will bring you to justice.”

His office said, "Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid responsible for a significant number of overdose deaths in the four counties of the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit and the United States."

Latest Headlines
Clerk Henry Sees Uptick In Scams Against Hamilton County Jurors
  • Breaking News
  • 1/29/2025
Equipment Repairs Prompt Closures On US 27 And I-24 Ramps Wednesday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 1/29/2025
Some County Commissioners Looking At Pulling Out Of Planning Agency
  • Breaking News
  • 1/29/2025
Bradley Central Hoops Earn Big Wins Over Ooltewah
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/29/2025
#8 Vols Fall To #12 Kentucky, 78-73
#8 Vols Fall To #12 Kentucky, 78-73
  • Sports
  • 1/29/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/29/2025
Breaking News
Expert Witness Says Amazon Shooter Suffered From PTSD; Female Tells Of Altercation Just Prior To Shooting
  • 1/29/2025

An expert witness called by the defense in the Amazon shooting case testified Wednesday that the shooter suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The licensed clinical psychologist ... more

Clerk Henry Sees Uptick In Scams Against Hamilton County Jurors
  • 1/29/2025

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said there has been another uptick in the scams involving those on jury duty. He said, "The ongoing jury duty scam continues to harass and intimidate the residents ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/29/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BEARD, ... more

Breaking News
Soddy Daisy Middle School Student Arrested For Threats Against School
  • 1/28/2025
Jenni Berz Takes Seat Long Held By Her Mother On City Council
Jenni Berz Takes Seat Long Held By Her Mother On City Council
  • 1/28/2025
Police Investigating Hate Propaganda Distributed In Highland Park
  • 1/28/2025
Developer Thornton Must Pay $211,345 In Attorney Fees After Case Against 2 Marion County Critics Was Dismissed
  • 1/28/2025
Weston Wamp Says County Mayors Should Only Get 2 Terms
  • 1/28/2025
Opinion
The Education Freedom Act Is Unsustainable, Unreliable And Unjust
  • 1/29/2025
Goodbye Lurone "Coach" Jennings
Goodbye Lurone "Coach" Jennings
  • 1/28/2025
Top Senate Stories: Lee's Voucher Bill Will Cut Local K-12 Funding By $45 Next Year
  • 1/29/2025
Thankful For Rep. Reneau's No Voucher Vote
  • 1/28/2025
Rep. Ogles And 3rd Term Nonsense - And Response
  • 1/28/2025
Sports
#8 Vols Fall To #12 Kentucky, 78-73
#8 Vols Fall To #12 Kentucky, 78-73
  • 1/29/2025
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
Paul Payne: Remembering When It “Snowed” On Western Carolina Inside Big Mac
  • 1/28/2025
Hoops Central: #8 Tennessee vs. #12 Kentucky
Hoops Central: #8 Tennessee vs. #12 Kentucky
  • 1/28/2025
#18/17 Lady Vols Fall To #2/2 South Carolina, 70-63
#18/17 Lady Vols Fall To #2/2 South Carolina, 70-63
  • 1/28/2025
Mocs Head to Western Carolina for Wednesday Night Matchup
Mocs Head to Western Carolina for Wednesday Night Matchup
  • 1/28/2025
Happenings
HCSO K-9 Deputy Andrew Voss Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Outstanding Service Award
HCSO K-9 Deputy Andrew Voss Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Outstanding Service Award
  • 1/29/2025
Life With Ferris: When Infantile Behavior Is Rewarded
Life With Ferris: When Infantile Behavior Is Rewarded
  • 1/27/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Grieving Journey
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Grieving Journey
  • 1/29/2025
In-Town Gallery Presents Fine Art Photography Of Sybil McLain-Topel, With Reception Feb. 7
In-Town Gallery Presents Fine Art Photography Of Sybil McLain-Topel, With Reception Feb. 7
  • 1/29/2025
"Floral Variegations On A Theme" Gallery Opening Explores Life's Dualities Through Floral Imagery
  • 1/28/2025
Entertainment
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Will Be Feb. 9
  • 1/29/2025
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
  • 1/24/2025
Local Students Win National Awards At Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 1/24/2025
Grammy-Nominated Jennifer Knapp Plays At Barking Legs Feb. 7
Grammy-Nominated Jennifer Knapp Plays At Barking Legs Feb. 7
  • 1/29/2025
Best of Grizzard - Official Candidates
Best of Grizzard - Official Candidates
  • 1/24/2025
Opinion
The Education Freedom Act Is Unsustainable, Unreliable And Unjust
  • 1/29/2025
Goodbye Lurone "Coach" Jennings
Goodbye Lurone "Coach" Jennings
  • 1/28/2025
Top Senate Stories: Lee's Voucher Bill Will Cut Local K-12 Funding By $45 Next Year
  • 1/29/2025
Dining
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
Business
SmartBank Promotes Mike Honeycutt To Tennessee Division President
SmartBank Promotes Mike Honeycutt To Tennessee Division President
  • 1/29/2025
Spring Financial Series Offered For Area Nonprofits
  • 1/28/2025
Fenix24 Acquires vArmour To Boost Cyber Resiliency, Network Insights
  • 1/27/2025
Real Estate
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Chattanooga Housing Authority Provides Information On Housing Choice Voucher Program
  • 1/28/2025
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Installs New Officers, Directors
  • 1/23/2025
Student Scene
Quench Your Thirst For Knowledge UTC's At Science On Tap
Quench Your Thirst For Knowledge UTC's At Science On Tap
  • 1/28/2025
Only U.S. Opportunity To See Artifact With Oldest Alphabetic Sentence At SAU
Only U.S. Opportunity To See Artifact With Oldest Alphabetic Sentence At SAU
  • 1/28/2025
GNTC Culinary Arts Instructor And Family To Appear On ‘Family Feud’
GNTC Culinary Arts Instructor And Family To Appear On ‘Family Feud’
  • 1/28/2025
Living Well
PAR Foundation Provides For Erlanger’s Clinical Pastoral Care Students And Chaplain Staff
  • 1/29/2025
HCEMS Raises Over $3,700 For Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Fund
HCEMS Raises Over $3,700 For Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Fund
  • 1/28/2025
UTC, SETAAAD Partner To Bring Health Programs To Southeast Tennessee Seniors
UTC, SETAAAD Partner To Bring Health Programs To Southeast Tennessee Seniors
  • 1/27/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Outdoors
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
  • 1/29/2025
Michelle Smith Of Aubie Smith Farm To Speak At Green Thumb Garden Club Feb. 10
  • 1/28/2025
Boulderfest 2025 Rescheduled For Saturday, March 22
Boulderfest 2025 Rescheduled For Saturday, March 22
  • 1/27/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
  • 1/28/2025
Bob Tamasy: Faith: What’s It All About Anyway?
Bob Tamasy: Faith: What’s It All About Anyway?
  • 1/27/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Hosting Brunch For Local Ministers Jan. 31
Hamilton Medical Center Hosting Brunch For Local Ministers Jan. 31
  • 1/22/2025
Obituaries
Sherry Davis
Sherry Davis
  • 1/29/2025
David Lance Burgiss
David Lance Burgiss
  • 1/29/2025
Daniel Jospeh Majoras
  • 1/29/2025