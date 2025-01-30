Latest Headlines

State House, Senate Pass Education Freedom Act; Opponents Hit Voucher Measure

  • Thursday, January 30, 2025

The Tennessee Senate and House on Thursday passed HB 6004/SB 6001The Education Freedom Act. The new legislation, when signed by Governor Bill Lee – who called a special session to advance it – will establish the state’s first universal Education Savings Account for families.

The Tennessee House of Representatives voted 54-44 in support, and the Tennessee Senate voted 20-13 in favor.

Advocates of the Education Freedom Act said it includes more than $350 million in new education funding to support Tennessee students, including $150 million to fund more than 20,000 ESAs and $198 million to pay public-school teachers one-time bonuses of $2,000.

Tennessee Education Association President Tanya T. Coats, a veteran Knox County educator, said, “Tennessee’s educators are disheartened by the rushed way statewide vouchers passed the Tennessee General Assembly during the extraordinary session called by Governor Bill Lee.

“Four days – that’s all the time provided to consider a statewide voucher plan and a massive appropriations bill, with just a few hours of actual deliberation. This is a disservice to the students in Tennessee’s public schools, and damages public faith in the process when families, educators, and voters were eager to continue engaging in meaningful conversations about what’s best for our students, schools, and communities.

"While we are grateful for the much-needed relief that will finally reach disaster-stricken communities in Northeast Tennessee, we share the sentiment of many local officials who have expressed dismay that universal vouchers were included in the call for the special session.

“We would have preferred to see relief dollars in a separate appropriations bill from the funds for universal vouchers to avoid the perception that funding for vouchers and providing relief to Tennesseans who are still suffering in the aftermath of a natural disaster were tied together.

“We thank the legislators who stood with their communities, families, and educators by voting against the statewide voucher bill. We are also grateful to the thousands of parents and community members who reached out to their elected officials with concerns about universal vouchers."

Americans For Property - Tennessee State Director Tori Venable said, “We've been entrenched in the fight for educational freedom here for many, many years. Tennessee families won today; future generations of Tennesseans will now have access to more freedom and opportunity. We believe when people have freedom and opportunity, they are capable of extraordinary things.

“Our grassroots organization has long advocated for school choice, reaching nearly 200,000 Tennesseans at their doors and on the phone in the last year alone. We’re extremely proud to see this massive win after combined years of policy and political work to empower parents across the Volunteer State.

"We'd like to give a special thanks to Governor Lee and state lawmakers for writing and passing this transformative piece of legislation. We’re thrilled to help Tennessee students receive the best quality education that fits their unique, individual needs because we know it can change the trajectory of their lives."

Beacon Impact CEO Justin Owen said, "Today marks a historic moment for Tennessee. The passage of the Education Freedom Act is a transformative step for education in Tennessee, empowering families and giving them the freedom to choose the best learning environment for their children, no matter their background or ZIP code.
 
"For 14 years, Beacon has advocated for educational choice, championing the belief that parents should have the right to guide their children’s education. Since its founding in 2017, Beacon Impact has worked tirelessly to turn these principles into action through legislative advocacy. While we’ve made significant strides along the way, today’s passage of the Education Freedom Act is truly a game-changer for families across our great state.
 
"We would like to extend our gratitude to Governor Lee, Lt. Governor McNally, Speaker Sexton, Leader Johnson, and Leader Lamberth for their unwavering leadership on this important issue. This achievement would not have been possible without their commitment to improving outcomes and opportunities for all students. Their partnership - and that of every legislator who stood up and voted to empower parents today - was crucial in bringing this historic legislation to life, and now Tennessee families will benefit for generations to come. We are grateful for each and every one of them." 


Cleveland Realtor Begged Ex-Husband Not To Shoot Her; Craig Liner Has Court Appearance
  • 1/30/2025

Cleveland Police said a prominent realtor was on the line with 911 when she was shot by her ex-husband, 61-year-old Craig Liner. Karen Liner was found dead with a gunshot to the head at 135 ... more

Breaking News
  • 1/29/2025
