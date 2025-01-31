Latest Headlines

No Bond Order Placed On Hixson Man After Threats He Made Against Prosecutor Are Played In Court

  • Friday, January 31, 2025

A Criminal Court judge on Friday ordered a Hixson man held without bond after hearing tape recordings in which he threatened a prosecutor.

Seth Austin Cordell was recorded in a jail phone call as telling his fiancee concerning child sex prosecutor Stephani Brown, "I'm going to burn that f------ b----. I hate that f------ b----. I hope she's listening. I'm going to burn her a--."

He also said of certain people involved in his case, "If I get time, I'm going to f--- some people up."

A detective handling Cordell's child sex abuse case said he recently listened to recordings of Cordell phone calls from the jail. Two of the recordings were played in court.

Judge Barry Steelman said he ordered the revocation of Cordell's bond and the no bond after hearing the "threats" he made.

Cordell said he was just "blowing off steam." He said his anger was fueled when his lawyer, Clancy Covert, at an earlier hearing when handcuffs were being placed on him (Cordell), told him, "We're going to burn their a--es in court."

Cordell, who has his own electrical firm, said he should not have made the statements against prosecutor Brown, and he apologized to her.

After being indicted on the child sex abuse charges, Cordell was arrested after saying he was going to "pull a drive-by" at a downtown Chattanooga bar. Police said Cordell had been trespassed from the Leapin' Leprechaun and, when an employee again told him to leave, he began arguing.

Employees said he left, but returned. Employees said he then reached for a gun and yelled, "I'm gonna pull a drive-by on all of you."  

Cordell had been on probation on that case. Prior to the order of no bond by Judge Steelman, handcuffs were placed on Cordell after General Sessions Court Gary Starnes revoked his bond in the bar case.

Latest Headlines
No Bond Order Placed On Hixson Man After Threats He Made Against Prosecutor Are Played In Court
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2025
Funeral Service For Murdered Cleveland Realtor Is Monday
Funeral Service For Murdered Cleveland Realtor Is Monday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2025
VIDEO: Senator Adam Lowe Comments On Freedom Education Act On Mix 104.1
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2025
Randy Smith: Ace Bailey And Jamichael Davis Soaring At Rutgers
Randy Smith: Ace Bailey And Jamichael Davis Soaring At Rutgers
  • Sports
  • 1/31/2025
TVA President And CEO Jeff Lyash Announces Intent To Retire
TVA President And CEO Jeff Lyash Announces Intent To Retire
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2025
Breaking News
VIDEO: Senator Adam Lowe Comments On Freedom Education Act On Mix 104.1
  • 1/31/2025

more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/31/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALEXANDER, ... more

Chattanooga Airport Board Laments Tragic Washington, D.C., Plane Crash; Airport To Feature Digital Ad Push
Chattanooga Airport Board Laments Tragic Washington, D.C., Plane Crash; Airport To Feature Digital Ad Push
  • 1/30/2025

Thursday afternoon at the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority board of commissioners meeting, Chairman Jim Hall led everyone present, including Mayor Tim Kelly, in a moment of silence ... more

Breaking News
Amazon Shooter Found Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Murder; Sentencing Set April 11
  • 1/30/2025
Housing Authority Maintaining "Unwavering Commitment" To Diversity, Equity, Inclusion
  • 1/30/2025
State House, Senate Pass Education Freedom Act, Other Lee Agenda Items; Opponents Hit Voucher Measure
  • 1/30/2025
Cleveland Realtor Begged Ex-Husband Not To Shoot Her; Craig Liner Has Court Appearance
Cleveland Realtor Begged Ex-Husband Not To Shoot Her; Craig Liner Has Court Appearance
  • 1/30/2025
VIDEO: Steve Hartline Of Mix 104.1 Interviews Jim Hall, Former Chairman Of NTSB, About DC Crash
  • 1/30/2025
Opinion
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
  • 1/31/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Jan. 31
  • 1/31/2025
Top Senate Stories: Tennessee Needs $78 Billion Of Infrastructure
  • 1/31/2025
Tennessee Must Fix The Misclassification Of Rental Property To Keep Housing Affordable
  • 1/31/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
  • 1/30/2025
Randy Smith: Ace Bailey And Jamichael Davis Soaring At Rutgers
Randy Smith: Ace Bailey And Jamichael Davis Soaring At Rutgers
  • 1/31/2025
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
  • 1/29/2025
Mocs Softball Picked To Finish First In SoCon
  • 1/30/2025
UTC Women Set To Face Road Contests At Wofford, Furman
  • 1/29/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About History Repeating Itself In News – And Starting Anew
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About History Repeating Itself In News – And Starting Anew
  • 1/31/2025
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
  • 1/30/2025
HCSO K-9 Deputy Andrew Voss Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Outstanding Service Award
HCSO K-9 Deputy Andrew Voss Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Outstanding Service Award
  • 1/29/2025
Con Nooga Returns Feb. 21-23
  • 1/31/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 1/30/2025
Entertainment
Brian Joyce, WGOW Talk Radio Part Ways After 12-Year Stint
Brian Joyce, WGOW Talk Radio Part Ways After 12-Year Stint
  • 1/30/2025
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
  • 1/30/2025
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Will Be Feb. 9
  • 1/29/2025
Choral Arts Presents All That Jazz Feb. 27
Choral Arts Presents All That Jazz Feb. 27
  • 1/31/2025
Grammy-Nominated Jennifer Knapp Plays At Barking Legs Feb. 7
Grammy-Nominated Jennifer Knapp Plays At Barking Legs Feb. 7
  • 1/29/2025
Opinion
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
  • 1/31/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Jan. 31
  • 1/31/2025
Dining
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Business
Broadband Expansion Project To Reach 300 More Homes In Birchwood
Broadband Expansion Project To Reach 300 More Homes In Birchwood
  • 1/31/2025
Chase Opens First Bank Branches In Chattanooga
Chase Opens First Bank Branches In Chattanooga
  • 1/30/2025
Pinnacle Grows In Chattanooga With Addition Of 2 Financial Advisors
Pinnacle Grows In Chattanooga With Addition Of 2 Financial Advisors
  • 1/30/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Maximize Your Deductions: 8 Common Home Tax Errors To Avoid
  • 1/30/2025
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 23-29
  • 1/30/2025
Student Scene
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 1/30/2025
Lee Students Leave For U.K. Semester Abroad
Lee Students Leave For U.K. Semester Abroad
  • 1/30/2025
Lack Of Clothing Call Leads To Drug Charges - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 1/31/2025
Living Well
PAR Foundation Provides For Erlanger’s Clinical Pastoral Care Students And Chaplain Staff
  • 1/29/2025
Austin Hatcher Foundation Selected As 2024 Golden Pear Grant Recipient
Austin Hatcher Foundation Selected As 2024 Golden Pear Grant Recipient
  • 1/30/2025
HCEMS Raises Over $3,700 For Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Fund
HCEMS Raises Over $3,700 For Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Fund
  • 1/28/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Lincoln Park, Part 1
  • 1/31/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Outdoors
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
  • 1/31/2025
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
  • 1/29/2025
Michelle Smith Of Aubie Smith Farm To Speak At Green Thumb Garden Club Feb. 10
  • 1/28/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
  • 1/29/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/29/2025
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
  • 1/28/2025
Obituaries
Diane Patton Bookout
Diane Patton Bookout
  • 1/31/2025
Voleda Lea Henley
  • 1/31/2025
Karen Anne Hopper Liner
Karen Anne Hopper Liner
  • 1/31/2025