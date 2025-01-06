Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BABB, JEREMY BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/31/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/18/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CHATTOOGA COUNTY GA) BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUANE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CASTEEL, DOMINIQUE GERROD

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/16/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/10/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COBBINS, WILLIE E

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/03/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT CROCKETT, CAYLOR MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/18/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 10/06/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/02/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT FALLINS, MARVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, DAVID PAUL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FORSTER, APRIL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY FOX, EDDIE ARNOLD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/22/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/10/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JAMES, MITCHELL COOPER

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/30/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305 JOHNSON, JAMES PHILLIP

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KUPKOVITS, SARAH BETH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/08/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS LEWIS, NATHAN CORNETT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/03/1975

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST 39160603 MCKENZIE, ALLISON PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/02/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MENIFEE, ANTONIO DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/29/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MERIDIETH, BRADLEY MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU MOON, TERRY DEWITT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/14/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOORE, NATINA ROLIA

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/14/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OLIVER, WILLIAM BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/05/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PITNER, CHARLES JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/17/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT PRESTON, JOHN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RENO, BRIAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/12/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 11/17/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ROBINSON, ELIJAH DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/26/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHNEIDER, JACOB ROY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/01/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (ASSAULT)

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)

FORFEITURE CAPIAS (PUBLIC INTOXICATION) SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/11/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/14/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SMITH, GERALD LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/19/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STEPHENS, MARK COLBY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/18/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE SHANTE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/24/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE FORT OGLETHORPE COUNTY GA) THOMAS, ALEXIS MARIE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/19/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT VAUGHN, DAVID RAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)









