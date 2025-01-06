Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, January 6, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ 
2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374041642 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BABB, JEREMY BRANDON 
1507 CHURCH STREET EXT NW NE MARIETTA, 30060 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS 
305 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37345 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CHATTOOGA COUNTY GA)

BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUANE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CASTEEL, DOMINIQUE GERROD 
2605 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COBBINS, WILLIE E 
4629 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN 
1123 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST

DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW 
BENTON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALLINS, MARVIN LEBRON 
1611 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, DAVID PAUL 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FOX, EDDIE ARNOLD 
4205 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

JAMES, MITCHELL COOPER 
611 SUNNYLANE RINGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

KUPKOVITS, SARAH BETH 
1746 SEDGEFIELD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LEWIS, NATHAN CORNETT 
975 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST 39160603

MENIFEE, ANTONIO DEWAYNE 
4025 OAKWOOD DR.

APT 325 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MERIDIETH, BRADLEY MICHAEL 
816 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

MOON, TERRY DEWITT 
7740 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OLIVER, WILLIAM BRYAN 
297 ORCHARD WAY SE CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PITNER, CHARLES JEFFERY 
4706 PEBBLE BROOK CIR CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRESTON, JOHN PAUL 
105 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RENO, BRIAN RAY 

Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROBINSON, ELIJAH DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHNEIDER, JACOB ROY 
11 EDWARDS TERRACE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (ASSAULT)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)

SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE 
7005 PINEBROOK DR Harrison, 373416971 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY

STEPHENS, MARK COLBY 
6217 EVANS ST WAHIAWA, 96786 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON 
2210 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE SHANTE 
254 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE FORT OGLETHORPE COUNTY GA)

VAUGHN, DAVID RAY 
1011 GADD RD, APT 208 HIXSON, 373435111 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

