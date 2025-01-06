Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
2422 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374041642
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BABB, JEREMY BRANDON
1507 CHURCH STREET EXT NW NE MARIETTA, 30060
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
305 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37345
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CHATTOOGA COUNTY GA)
BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUANE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CASTEEL, DOMINIQUE GERROD
2605 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045419
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COBBINS, WILLIE E
4629 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN
1123 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
BENTON AVENUE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALLINS, MARVIN LEBRON
1611 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, DAVID PAUL
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FOX, EDDIE ARNOLD
4205 LAZARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JAMES, MITCHELL COOPER
611 SUNNYLANE RINGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
KUPKOVITS, SARAH BETH
1746 SEDGEFIELD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LEWIS, NATHAN CORNETT
975 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST 39160603
MENIFEE, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
4025 OAKWOOD DR.
APT 325 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MERIDIETH, BRADLEY MICHAEL
816 ROANOKE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
MOON, TERRY DEWITT
7740 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OLIVER, WILLIAM BRYAN
297 ORCHARD WAY SE CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PITNER, CHARLES JEFFERY
4706 PEBBLE BROOK CIR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRESTON, JOHN PAUL
105 MARYLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RENO, BRIAN RAY
,
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBINSON, ELIJAH DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHNEIDER, JACOB ROY
11 EDWARDS TERRACE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (ASSAULT)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE
7005 PINEBROOK DR Harrison, 373416971
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
STEPHENS, MARK COLBY
6217 EVANS ST WAHIAWA, 96786
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON
2210 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE SHANTE
254 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE FORT OGLETHORPE COUNTY GA)
VAUGHN, DAVID RAY
1011 GADD RD, APT 208 HIXSON, 373435111
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BABB, JEREMY BRANDON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/31/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/18/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CHATTOOGA COUNTY GA)
|
|BRYANT, RICARDO DAQUANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CASTEEL, DOMINIQUE GERROD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CLEMONS, MAKAHALA JOCAYA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COBBINS, WILLIE E
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/03/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CROCKETT, CAYLOR MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CURRY, LEONARD JONATHAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/06/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
|
|DALL, CHRISTOPHER ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|FALLINS, MARVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORD, DAVID PAUL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FORSTER, APRIL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|FOX, EDDIE ARNOLD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|FREEMAN, LADERRON STESHUN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/10/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JAMES, MITCHELL COOPER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/30/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES PHILLIP
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JUAREZ-RAMIREZ, EDVIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KUPKOVITS, SARAH BETH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|LEWIS, NATHAN CORNETT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/03/1975
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- EVADING ARREST 39160603
|
|MCKENZIE, ALLISON PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/02/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MENIFEE, ANTONIO DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MERIDIETH, BRADLEY MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|MOON, TERRY DEWITT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/14/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, NATINA ROLIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/14/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|OLIVER, WILLIAM BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/05/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PITNER, CHARLES JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PRESTON, JOHN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|RENO, BRIAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/12/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERSON, MICHAEL SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 11/17/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROBINSON, ELIJAH DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SCHNEIDER, JACOB ROY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/01/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS (ASSAULT)
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DISORDERLY CONDUCT)
- FORFEITURE CAPIAS (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)
|
|SCHOATES, ELIZABETH JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/11/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPPARD, RICO DERODAMO
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, GERALD LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/19/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STEPHENS, MARK COLBY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|STEVENSON, TYRONE LABRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE SHANTE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE FORT OGLETHORPE COUNTY GA)
|
|THOMAS, ALEXIS MARIE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VAUGHN, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/05/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|