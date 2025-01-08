3-7 Inches Of Snow In Winter Storm Forecast This Weekend

The National Weather Service says "heavy snow is possible" in a Winter Storm set to begin Friday morning.

The NWS says 3-7 inches are possible in the region that includes Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.

The Weather Service says, "Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions on Friday could affect the morning and evening commutes."

Officials at the Chattanooga Department of Public Works said they "are ready to implement the city’s comprehensive snow and ice road treatment plan to ensure the safety and mobility of all residents in the event of inclement weather.

"The Public Works team is focused on treating the primary routes and access roads for hospitals, emergency responders, and emergency facilities from Jan.

8th until roads are deemed safe. To ensure the accessibility of necessary services, these areas will receive treatment first. Secondary routes that feed into the primary routes will be treated next. Teams will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the event and will retreat roads as necessary, particularly if refreezing occurs due to low temperatures.

"During this event, all leaf pick up routes will be temporarily suspended. Crews will redeploy trucks to focus on snow and ice treatment, prioritizing road safety. To help maximize road treatment efforts, residents are encouraged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary during inclement weather. Additionally, please move parked cars off streets to allow for full and efficient treatment of roadways."

For reports, concerns, or questions related to road conditions, please contact 311. For more information about weather conditions visit https://www.noaa.gov/