Latest Headlines

3-7 Inches Of Snow In Winter Storm Forecast This Weekend

  • Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The National Weather Service says "heavy snow is possible" in a Winter Storm set to begin Friday morning.

The NWS says 3-7 inches are possible in the region that includes Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee.

The Weather Service says, "Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions on Friday could affect the morning and evening commutes."

Officials at the Chattanooga Department of Public Works said they "are ready to implement the city’s comprehensive snow and ice road treatment plan to ensure the safety and mobility of all residents in the event of inclement weather.

"The Public Works team is focused on treating the primary routes and access roads for  hospitals, emergency responders, and emergency facilities from Jan.

8th until roads are deemed safe. To ensure the accessibility of necessary services, these areas will receive treatment first. Secondary routes that feed into the primary routes will be treated next.  Teams will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the event and will retreat roads as necessary, particularly if refreezing occurs due to low temperatures.

"During this event, all leaf pick up routes will be temporarily suspended. Crews will redeploy trucks to focus on snow and ice treatment, prioritizing road safety.  To help maximize road treatment efforts, residents are encouraged to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary during inclement weather. Additionally, please move parked cars off streets to allow for full and efficient treatment of roadways."

For reports, concerns, or questions related to road conditions, please contact 311.  For more information about weather conditions visit https://www.noaa.gov/ 

Latest Headlines
PHOTOS: Tennessee At Florida
  • Sports
  • 1/8/2025
3-7 Inches Of Snow In Winter Storm Forecast This Weekend
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2025
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Tuesday Evening
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2025
Bradley Central Hoops Teams Cruise Past Howard
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/8/2025
Hoops Central: #16/15 Lady Vols vs. #6/4 LSU
Hoops Central: #16/15 Lady Vols vs. #6/4 LSU
  • Sports
  • 1/8/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/8/2025
Breaking News
Home In Dallas Bay Damaged By Fire Tuesday Evening
  • 1/8/2025

A home in Dallas Bay was damaged by fire Tuesday evening. Dallas Bay Fire crews were dispatched at 7:40 p.m. to a reported residential structure fire at 1829 Coffeetree Lane in District ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/8/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ASEGBOLA, ... more

City Council Weighing Whether To Let IDB Handle Many PILOT Tax Breaks
  • 1/7/2025

The City Council is weighing whether to let the city Industrial Development Board handle most PILOT (Payment in lieu of Taxes) tax breaks. Under a proposal from the Chamber of Commerce and ... more

Breaking News
Collegedale Getting 3 New Trucks
  • 1/7/2025
CHI Memorial Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Of New Ringgold Hospital On Battlefield Parkway
CHI Memorial Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Of New Ringgold Hospital On Battlefield Parkway
  • 1/7/2025
Microtex To Build 1st U.S. Operation In Chattanooga; Will Invest $3.8M, Creating 26 Jobs
Microtex To Build 1st U.S. Operation In Chattanooga; Will Invest $3.8M, Creating 26 Jobs
  • 1/7/2025
House Fire Contained On Stone Trace Drive Tuesday Morning
House Fire Contained On Stone Trace Drive Tuesday Morning
  • 1/7/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/7/2025
Opinion
City Council Say No To Chamber PILOT Policy
  • 1/7/2025
Angered, Offended And Disappointed Biden Pardoned Rejon Taylor
  • 1/7/2025
Dreaming Makes The World A Better Place
  • 1/8/2025
NPR Bias: Argumentum Ad Hominem - And Response
  • 1/7/2025
Clean, Affordable Food Shouldn't Be A Luxury—It's A Necessity
  • 1/7/2025
Sports
Vols Plunge From Unbeaten Ranks With 30-Point Loss At Florida
Vols Plunge From Unbeaten Ranks With 30-Point Loss At Florida
  • 1/7/2025
Hoops Central: #16/15 Lady Vols vs. #6/4 LSU
Hoops Central: #16/15 Lady Vols vs. #6/4 LSU
  • 1/8/2025
Paul Payne: Chief Chattamoc Helped Ignite Early Passions For UTC Basketball
Paul Payne: Chief Chattamoc Helped Ignite Early Passions For UTC Basketball
  • 1/7/2025
Mark Wiedmer: If Vols Are Really No. 1, They’ll Show Tonight Against Gators
Mark Wiedmer: If Vols Are Really No. 1, They’ll Show Tonight Against Gators
  • 1/7/2025
Randy Smith: Lady Vols' Caldwell Exceeding Expectations
Randy Smith: Lady Vols' Caldwell Exceeding Expectations
  • 1/7/2025
Happenings
In Partnership With Food City, Wreaths Across Chattanooga Donation Remains At $10
In Partnership With Food City, Wreaths Across Chattanooga Donation Remains At $10
  • 1/7/2025
Doug Daugherty: The Malaprope
Doug Daugherty: The Malaprope
  • 1/8/2025
Life With Ferris: George Davenport And The Importance Of Community
Life With Ferris: George Davenport And The Importance Of Community
  • 1/6/2025
Gospel Of The Working Class Exhibit Opens Jan. 18 At UTC
Gospel Of The Working Class Exhibit Opens Jan. 18 At UTC
  • 1/7/2025
“In The Open Air” Show On Display In January At In-Town Gallery; Reception Moved To Jan. 15
“In The Open Air” Show On Display In January At In-Town Gallery; Reception Moved To Jan. 15
  • 1/7/2025
Entertainment
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
Songbirds Announces New Spotlight Concert Series With Jason Lyles And The Legitimizers
  • 1/5/2025
Clint Powell Achieves Podcasting Milestone
Clint Powell Achieves Podcasting Milestone
  • 1/3/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/2/2025
Percussionist Michael Yeung In Concert For Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
Percussionist Michael Yeung In Concert For Southern Adventist University’s Performing Arts Series
  • 1/3/2025
CCA Presents On Key: Setting The Stage For Tomorrow Vocal Benefit Concert Tuesday
CCA Presents On Key: Setting The Stage For Tomorrow Vocal Benefit Concert Tuesday
  • 1/2/2025
Opinion
City Council Say No To Chamber PILOT Policy
  • 1/7/2025
Angered, Offended And Disappointed Biden Pardoned Rejon Taylor
  • 1/7/2025
Dreaming Makes The World A Better Place
  • 1/8/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
Ascension Leadership Conference 2025 Returns After Sold-Out Debut
  • 1/7/2025
River City Company Seeks Artists For Final District Banner Refresh
  • 1/7/2025
Synovus Names Jim Vaughn As Chattanooga Market Executive
Synovus Names Jim Vaughn As Chattanooga Market Executive
  • 1/6/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For 2024
  • 1/2/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • 1/2/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/2/2025
Student Scene
Lee Mourns Passing Of Veteran Faculty, Coach Kay McDaniel
Lee Mourns Passing Of Veteran Faculty, Coach Kay McDaniel
  • 1/7/2025
CSCC Announces Community First Award Winners
CSCC Announces Community First Award Winners
  • 1/7/2025
Rep. Dan Howell Proposes Cell Phone Restrictions During Classroom Instruction
  • 1/6/2025
Living Well
Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Celebrates Success Of “Sunny Cares For Kids’ Health” Radiothon
Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Celebrates Success Of “Sunny Cares For Kids’ Health” Radiothon
  • 1/7/2025
AFC Urgent Care Chattanooga-Northshore Celebrates Grand Opening Jan. 16
  • 1/7/2025
The Momentum Network Invites Pregnant And Single Mom Students To Apply For MPower Program
The Momentum Network Invites Pregnant And Single Mom Students To Apply For MPower Program
  • 1/7/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
Mrs. Claus Visits DAR
  • 12/20/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
Tennessee Aquarium To Offer Reduced Admission To Financially Disadvantaged Families
  • 1/7/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
  • 1/2/2025
Creative Discovery Museum Updates Saturday Hours
  • 12/30/2024
Church
Award Winning Brown Family To Lead Red Back Hymnal Singing At Ridgedale Baptist Church Jan. 19
Award Winning Brown Family To Lead Red Back Hymnal Singing At Ridgedale Baptist Church Jan. 19
  • 1/7/2025
Actress And Entrepreneur Doris Collier To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 23
Actress And Entrepreneur Doris Collier To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Jan. 23
  • 1/6/2025
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Auld Acquaintances" To New Opportunities
Bob Tamasy: Going From "Auld Acquaintances" To New Opportunities
  • 1/6/2025
Obituaries
John Allen Deakins, Jr.
John Allen Deakins, Jr.
  • 1/8/2025
Jane Wade
Jane Wade
  • 1/8/2025
Thomas Ernest Smith II
Thomas Ernest Smith II
  • 1/8/2025