2 Members Of Same Highland Park Family Face Similar Child Sex Charges

Two members of the same Highland Park family are facing similar child sex charges.

The Grand Jury brought multiple charges against Felix Andres Domingo, 39, and Pasqual Andres Domingo, 37. Both reside at 407 S. Lyerly Ave.

Felix Andres Domingo is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a minor, rape of a child, two counts of sexual battery, two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and two counts of rape.

Pasqual Andres Domingo is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a minor, sexual battery, statutory rape by an authority figure and rape.