Signal Mountain Council To Fill Vacancy After Eddie Smith Resigns

Signal Mountain’s council meeting began with the announcement that recently elected council member Eddie Smith has resigned due to unforeseen circumstances, said Mayor Elizabeth Baker. The city charter specifies two methods for filling a council vacancy: The remaining council members can make an appointment within 30 days or a special election can be held, which would require the Hamilton County Election Commission to organize it at a cost that the city would be responsible for. The consensus of the board is to make an appointment. That has worked well in the last couple of years, said Vice Mayor Clay Crumbliss. The 30-day limit began Monday night with the resignation, which puts the deadline for an appointment on March 10.

The process and timeline have been laid out with the hope of attracting applicants interested in serving the city. A notice advertising the position will be posted on Feb. 13 and applications will be accepted for two weeks, ending Feb. 27. The public will be able to simultaneously submit questions related to town business from Feb. 13-20. The questions and answers will be put on the website giving both the council and citizens an opportunity to read what the candidates have to say. Questions and answers will be closed on Feb. 24, several days before the voting meeting on March 10. At that meeting, each candidate will have three minutes to speak.

American Rescue Plan money had been allocated to certain projects, and the council approved the expenditures on the second reading. One project is to renovate the restrooms at the municipal pool. The authorized expense is $160,163. The goal will be to have the work complete and restrooms opened by the time the pool opens, said Town Manager Matt Justice.

A bid to replace the overhead doors at Fire Station #1 was approved. This, too, will be done using American Rescue Plan money. The cost for the doors is $30,317.

The fire department was also authorized to apply for the Rescue Squad Grant from the Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office. If it is received, this grant for $21,765 would require no matching money from the town and the Signal Mountain Fire Department will use it to purchase lift bags and rescue struts, both life-saving equipment.

Tennessee Department of Transportation will be allowed to purchase two locations of right-of-way on the mountain, which is needed for stormwater drain expansion. The council recognized they had very little choice since it would be taken by imminent domain if they declined to sell it. The two small sections of property are associated with the water utility and will be sold for $1,525 and $800. One of them is located near the town’s pump station and the main water line coming up the mountain. City Manager Justice told the council that TDOT’s use of the property would have no significant impact on the city. The construction will not be done until 2026.

The December financial report was presented by the MG Group in the absence of a permanent financial director. Melissa McGee told the council that at 50 percent of the way through the year, the general fund is at 64 percent of expected revenues and 62 percent of expenditures. The Library Fund is at 46 percent of expected revenues and 43 percent of expected expenditures. State Street Aid fund is at 50 percent of its expected revenues and five percent of expenditures. The water fund revenue is at 54 percent of amount budgeted and 37 percent of expected expenditures.

City Manager Justice told the council that interviews for a financial director will be Tuesday. He said there are four well-qualified applicants.

The library board recommended Jay Woods as a new member and the council approved his appointment.

Commissioner Andrew Gardner said that a new idea has come from the Rec board, which is for signage in the town parks. He said it is a branding opportunity and can be used to post the rules for the parks. He suggested establishing a plan without the need to complete it all at once. This is a way that Signal Mountain’s brand could be recognized across the board on the website, on social media and the signs.