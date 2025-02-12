Latest Headlines

Tennessee Aquarium Names Andrew Wood As New President And CEO

  • Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Andrew Wood
Andrew Wood

Members of the Tennessee Aquarium’s board of trustees have selected Andrew Wood as president and CEO, beginning on March 31. Mr. Wood, who will become the fifth person to lead the aquarium in its history, succeeds Keith Sanford, who retired at the end of 2024 after nearly nine years of leadership at the nonprofit institution.

Mr. Wood brings extensive experience in public aquaria to his new role. He has served as chief operating officer at The Florida Aquarium in Tampa for the past seven years. In his current role as executive vice president of Strategic Initiatives and COO, Mr. Wood guides teams in multiple departments, including Aquarium Operations, Marine Operations, Design and Engineering, Marketing and Communications, Education, Animal Care and Welfare, and Animal Health departments, as well as the Aquarium’s Center for Conservation. He is also currently serving as The Florida Aquarium’s project executive on a $45 million capital expansion.

Before joining The Florida Aquarium, Mr. Wood spent seven years as the senior vice president of External Relations at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. There, he led several key departments, including Marketing, Guest Services, Membership, Exhibits Development, Government Relations, and Sales.

“We are thrilled to have Andy Wood join us as our new leader,” said Scott Pierce, executive vice president and COO of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and chair of the aquarium’s board of trustees. “Andy brings the vision, experience, and energy needed to guide the Tennessee Aquarium into the future. We also know that Andy’s collaborative and thoughtful leadership style will be an asset to the greater Chattanooga community.”

In addition to his aquarium leadership, Mr. Wood has held several prominent roles in local, state, and national organizations. He is currently the secretary of the Florida Association of Zoos and Aquariums, is a member of the Tampa Downtown Partnership’s board of directors and has served on the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) program committee, chaired the AZA Marketing Committee, chaired the Greater Mystic Tourism Marketing Committee, and was president of the Barrington New Jersey Board of Education.

The nationwide recruitment process for the aquarium’s top position attracted a highly competitive pool of candidates. “The caliber of individuals who expressed interest in this position has been validating,” said Mr. Pierce. “The Tennessee Aquarium’s national reputation as a leader in freshwater conservation, overall guest satisfaction, excellence in animal care, and importance to Chattanooga and the region was universally cited by candidates as the gold standard in our field.”

Mr. Wood, who expressed his excitement about the new role, echoed these sentiments. "The Tennessee Aquarium is a prestigious leader in conservation, education, and guest experience,” he said. “I am honored to join such a talented team of professionals, volunteers, and community leaders as the organization's next president and CEO. I look forward to collaborating with the Chattanooga community as we craft a bold vision to expand our shared impact."

Mr. Pierce also acknowledged the hard work of the selection committee, particularly former board chair Valoria Armstrong, for their tireless work that led to Mr. Wood’s appointment. “Val’s dedication to the nationwide search has been invaluable in positioning the Aquarium for future success,” Mr. Pierce added.

Mr. Wood’s leadership marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Tennessee Aquarium, an integral part of Chattanooga’s cultural and environmental landscape.

A Historical Look at Tennessee Aquarium Leadership:

  1. Bill Flynn (1989 - 1993)
  2. Jim Hill (1993 - 1995)
  3. Charlie Arant (1995 – 2015)
  4. Keith Sanford (2016 – 2024)
  5. Andrew Wood (2025 – Present)


