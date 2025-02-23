Latest Headlines

Justin Domino Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In 2019 Drug Overdose Death

  • Sunday, February 23, 2025
Justin Domino
Justin Domino

A man police said is a well-known Chattanooga drug dealer has been given a 12-year prison sentence after an alleged client died of a drug overdose.

Justin Domino, who was 31 at the time of the overdose in July 2019, allegedly sold the heroin that 22-year-old Tanner Wade overdosed on.

Domino pleaded guilty to facilitation to commit second-degree murder.

He also got 10 years for possession of heroin for resale and three years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

An autopsy performed on the victim found fentanyl and meth in his system. This mixture of drugs is known to be sold by Domino, police said.

Domino admitted he was in the same room as the victim, along with six other friends, during a party on July 1, 2019. He described the party as “having a good time.”  Domino admitted to giving people heroin, but said he gave the substance out free of charge.

The party was at the Marriott Courtyard at Hamilton Place on Bams Drive, police said. 

Police said Domino is an unemployed heroin dealer, and does not give out the drug for free. Domino said he and a female friend passed out at 10 p.m. and did not wake up until 12 hours later.

When they awoke, everyone else had left the hotel room, he said. When Domino went to the bathroom, he found the victim curled up in the floor. Domino said he knew the victim was already deceased. He fled the scene and never returned to the hotel.

A few hours later, the female companion called police to notify them of a “mysterious unknown person” in their hotel bathroom.

The Chattanooga Police Department Narcotics and Neighborhood Policing Units worked together to make the arrest, it was stated.

Tanner Wade was from Ooltewah. He attended East Hamilton High School where he played football and graduated in 2015.

He left behind a three-year-old son.

Latest Headlines
Unity Group Backs Anti-Displacement Procedure For New Projects; Asks City Council Return To 6 PM Meetings
  • Breaking News
  • 2/23/2025
UTC Women Finish Strong In 51-46 Road Victory Over ETSU
  • Sports
  • 2/23/2025
Justin Domino Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In 2019 Drug Overdose Death
Justin Domino Gets 12-Year Prison Sentence In 2019 Drug Overdose Death
  • Breaking News
  • 2/23/2025
Cleveland Scores Huge In Winning Eighth Straight Championship
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/23/2025
Tyner, CSAS Set For 4AA Boys Finals
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/23/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/23/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/23/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALVEY, ... more

CARTA Broadening Its Fundraising; Planning New Downtown Bus Station
  • 2/22/2025

This budget season, Chattanooga Area Regional Transit Authority Chair Johan de Nysschen is speaking the language of Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp, who left nothing for CARTA in last year’s ... more

911 Call Played At Case In Which Cleveland Man Is Charged In Murder Of Ex-Wife
  • 2/22/2025

The 911 call was played at a Friday preliminary hearing in the case in which a Cleveland man is charged in the murder of his ex-wife. Karen Liner can be heard saying, “I’m at 135 Arthur Lane. ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/22/2025
Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Child Sex Gets 25-Year Sentence
Man Who Came To Chattanooga For Child Sex Gets 25-Year Sentence
  • 2/21/2025
Work Starts Monday Night On Building New Bridge Over I-75 To Hamilton Place Mall
  • 2/21/2025
Feb. 28th Is Last Day To Pay 2024 Property Taxes Without Interest Or Penalty
  • 2/21/2025
School Board Postpones Vote On Cellphones In Schools
  • 2/21/2025
Opinion
People Of Ukraine, Fight On
  • 2/22/2025
Americans Will Forget About The Penny
  • 2/22/2025
Some Perspective On Washington Spending Cuts
  • 2/22/2025
Beyond Frustrated With Distracted Drivers
  • 2/22/2025
Remove Cell Phones From High Schools - And Response
  • 2/22/2025
Sports
UTC Women Finish Strong In 51-46 Road Victory Over ETSU
  • 2/23/2025
Mocs Hold Off The Citadel, 76-75, At Senior Day Home Finale
Mocs Hold Off The Citadel, 76-75, At Senior Day Home Finale
  • 2/21/2025
Lanier Scores 30 In #6 Vols' 77-69 Road Win At #7 Texas A&M
  • 2/22/2025
Chattanooga FC Edges UNC Tar Heels To Remain Unbeaten In Preseason
Chattanooga FC Edges UNC Tar Heels To Remain Unbeaten In Preseason
  • 2/22/2025
Clark's 8th Inning Grand Slam Powers #2/4 Vols Past Samford
Clark's 8th Inning Grand Slam Powers #2/4 Vols Past Samford
  • 2/22/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Remembering Pioneering 1975 Baylor Coed Exchange With New York School
John Shearer: Remembering Pioneering 1975 Baylor Coed Exchange With New York School
  • 2/21/2025
Profiles of Valor: Major General Smedley Butler (USMC)
Profiles of Valor: Major General Smedley Butler (USMC)
  • 2/21/2025
423 Day Festival Returns April 20
  • 2/21/2025
Youth Photography Showcase Awards Program Set For March 18
  • 2/22/2025
Peter Essick To Be Special Guest At Photographic Society's March Meeting
  • 2/22/2025
Entertainment
Ex-WGOW Host Brian Joyce Raising Money For Podcast; Says He Was Fired For Saying Those Involved In Jan. 6 Incident Should "Get A Bullet In The Head"
  • 2/21/2025
One Night, Two Pianos Features Michael W. Smith And Chandler Moore March 9
One Night, Two Pianos Features Michael W. Smith And Chandler Moore March 9
  • 2/20/2025
Southern Adventist University Symphony To Perform Widor, Strauss And Tchaikovsky
Southern Adventist University Symphony To Perform Widor, Strauss And Tchaikovsky
  • 2/21/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 2/24/2025
Lee Opera Theatre Presents Two One-Act Operas
Lee Opera Theatre Presents Two One-Act Operas
  • 2/20/2025
Opinion
People Of Ukraine, Fight On
  • 2/22/2025
Americans Will Forget About The Penny
  • 2/22/2025
Some Perspective On Washington Spending Cuts
  • 2/22/2025
Dining
New Whataburger Planned At Former Site Of Wally's Restaurant In East Ridge
New Whataburger Planned At Former Site Of Wally's Restaurant In East Ridge
  • 2/20/2025
J. Gumbos And The Catering Companies Open At 5123 Hixson Pike
  • 2/20/2025
Locally Owned The Valley Venues Now Offers In-House Catering
  • 2/20/2025
Business
QuikTrip Opens New Ooltewah Store
QuikTrip Opens New Ooltewah Store
  • 2/22/2025
Duke Steps Into Key Leadership Role At Fenix24, Driving Cyber Recovery Excellence
  • 2/21/2025
EPB Payment Kiosks Proving Valuable; Storage Batteries To Help With Power Management
EPB Payment Kiosks Proving Valuable; Storage Batteries To Help With Power Management
  • 2/21/2025
Real Estate
Framing Complete At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
Framing Complete At The Cottages At Battlefield Crossing
  • 2/21/2025
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
Homewood Suites In Chattanooga Sells For $8.25M
  • 2/20/2025
Ellis Gardner: Day On The Hill: Advocating For Property Owners
Ellis Gardner: Day On The Hill: Advocating For Property Owners
  • 2/21/2025
Student Scene
School Board Discusses Budgets, Stipends For Coaches And The HELPme App
  • 2/21/2025
UTC Communications And Marketing Receives Bronze Honorable Mention At American Advertising Awards
UTC Communications And Marketing Receives Bronze Honorable Mention At American Advertising Awards
  • 2/21/2025
Lee Alum, CEO Of Whiteboard, To Speak On "Entrepreneurship For The Common Good"
Lee Alum, CEO Of Whiteboard, To Speak On "Entrepreneurship For The Common Good"
  • 2/21/2025
Living Well
Cardiac Rehab Helps Patients Build Healthier Lives
Cardiac Rehab Helps Patients Build Healthier Lives
  • 2/21/2025
Navy In Her Blood: Joan Hortin’s Journey Across Oceans And Continents - A Morning Pointe Resident Story
Navy In Her Blood: Joan Hortin’s Journey Across Oceans And Continents - A Morning Pointe Resident Story
  • 2/20/2025
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero Joins COHealth Solutions As Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Shauna Lorenzo-Rivero Joins COHealth Solutions As Chief Medical Officer
  • 2/20/2025
Memories
Chattanooga's Baseball Park History Began In 1909
Chattanooga's Baseball Park History Began In 1909
  • 2/21/2025
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
AUDIO: Buddy And Luther On The Radio
  • 2/20/2025
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
Linda Moss Mines: Lincoln Park's Dedication And Expansion
  • 2/7/2025
Outdoors
KTnRB Removes 200,000 Lbs. Of Trash In 2024
  • 2/21/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Waiting For A Chinook
  • 2/19/2025
Chattanooga Outdoor Festival Returns April 5 To the Choo Choo With Expansion Into Station Street
  • 2/18/2025
Travel
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Church
"Reimagining Our Faith" Is Theme Of 2025 Thorne Sparkman Lecture Series
  • 2/21/2025
VIDEO: Chuck Wagon Gang And A Lifesaving Letter At Hullander Farm
  • 2/20/2025
Bob Tamasy: Nothing Cool About Being Lukewarm
Bob Tamasy: Nothing Cool About Being Lukewarm
  • 2/20/2025
Obituaries
Nancy Joan Fecht
Nancy Joan Fecht
  • 2/22/2025
Susan Virginia Ogletree
Susan Virginia Ogletree
  • 2/22/2025
Audrey J. Henderson
Audrey J. Henderson
  • 2/22/2025
Government
Collegedale Police Department Honors Officers At Annual Awards Banquet
  • 2/21/2025
Woman Reported Missing By Husband - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 2/21/2025
Crash Results In DUI Charge - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/21/2025