Latest Headlines

RPA Staff Recommends Against Allowing Tall Building At 200 Market Street

  • Tuesday, February 4, 2025

The Regional Planning Agency staff is recommending denial for a rezoning request that seeks a tall building at the corner of Market Street and Aquarium Way (Second Street).

The request by Kronos Capital, which wants to move its headquarters to Chattanooga, lists a planned 12-story building. The rezoning would allow up to 14 stories.

The staff said of the request by Kronos Capital, which wants to move its headquarters to Chattanooga, "The request for a mixed-use building is compatible with the adjacent land uses and Downtown Plan. The proposed downtown context and 14-story building height is not compatible with the adjacent development form or the Downtown Plan goals.

"The heights are taller in the urban core and transition to lower heights closer to the river. The proposed lot size area is small, and a 14-story building will be a larger massed building than what is surrounding the site.The plan also notes that in the central business core, tall buildings are prevalent, and a greater height can be accommodated. The maximum building height in the core should be 200’. Moving outward from the core, the maximum building height should be of a lesser height, 48’, to provide continuity with the lower scale of the residential areas and neighborhood commercial centers. The Downtown Plan identifies the Central Business District (CBD) as being bounded by 4th Street on the
north, 12th Street on the south, Lindsay Street on the east and US 27 on the west. The CBD remains the economic core of downtown Chattanooga."

The RPA staff said within the past five years, there have been three rezonings that enable
higher buildings in the Form-based Code area.

- The Eureka Foundry site was rezoned to D-CX-8 and D-CX-20. The 8.9 acres site is bordered by US 27/I-124, and three street rights-of-way. • D-CX-20 zoned portion abuts the highway right-of-way. There are no existing residential properties adjacent to the zoned site. There is not a development form along the section of W Main St near the site because the W Main St and Hwy 27 right-of-occupies most of the land. Staff report noted that the existing development form matches more of the downtown context area starting at the Convention Center and the Chattanoogan Hotel parking deck and moving south towards the site with the stadium and First Horizon Pavilion.

- The Bend site. Rezoned to B-PK, B-CX-12 and B-CX-20. The 115-acre site overall bounded by river, Riverfront Parkway, W. Martin Luther King, and manufacturing property the south. The B-CX-20 zoned portion is to the southwest of the overall site. There are no existing residential properties adjacent to the zoned site.

- East of Downtown Library. Rezoned to D-CX-20. 1.22 acre site bounded by Market Street, 11th Street, Broad Street and 10th Street. Staff report notes that the surrounding development form consists of urban buildings with heights ranging from three stories
to 12 stories. The closest building to exceed 20 stories is the Republic Centre Building at W. 7th and Pine Street approximately 0.25 miles away. There are no existing residential properties adjacent to the zoned site. Patten Towers to the east across Market Street is
zoned D-CX-12.

The RPA staff said the 200 Market site is 0.69 acres and it abuts the D-RA-4 zone which is the Downtown Residential Attached Zone. Proposed rezoning would extend the 12-story
height allowance up E. Aquarium Way and eastward into a lower-intensity developed and zoned area, it was stated.

Kronos said it wants to build "an architecturally significant 12-story mixed-use building that will serve as a transformative addition to the downtown area."

The plan calls for three retail spaces and a cultural section on the ground floor, with offices and 120 luxury condos above. It would include the Kronos headquarters as well as a coffee shop, gym and spa. A rooftop pool and lounge area would be included. A parking garage with 158 to 180 spaces would be built.

Kronos initially planned to include the 212 Market property as part of the project, but now says that site would not be part of the plan.

The case goes before the Planning Commission next Monday at 1 p.m. at the County Courthouse.

Latest Headlines
Cleveland, Baylor, McCallie Top Final Wrestling Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/4/2025
County School Spokesman Steve Doremus Dies Monday
County School Spokesman Steve Doremus Dies Monday
  • Breaking News
  • 2/4/2025
Watson Bill Would Allow Schools To Opt Out Of Accepting Illegal Immigrant Children
  • Breaking News
  • 2/4/2025
2 Teenagers Arrested For Burglarizing Police Vehicle And Auto Theft
2 Teenagers Arrested For Burglarizing Police Vehicle And Auto Theft
  • Breaking News
  • 2/4/2025
RPA Staff Recommends Against Allowing Tall Building At 200 Market Street
  • Breaking News
  • 2/4/2025
PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Monday, February 3
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/4/2025
Breaking News
County School Spokesman Steve Doremus Dies Monday
County School Spokesman Steve Doremus Dies Monday
  • 2/4/2025

Steve Doremus, spokesman for the Hamilton County Schools, died Monday. The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said, “Our hearts are deeply saddened to hear ... more

Watson Bill Would Allow Schools To Opt Out Of Accepting Illegal Immigrant Children
  • 2/4/2025

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, and Senate Finance Chair Bo Watson, R-Hixson, on Tuesday filed legislation "allowing local school districts and charter schools to opt out ... more

2 Teenagers Arrested For Burglarizing Police Vehicle And Auto Theft
2 Teenagers Arrested For Burglarizing Police Vehicle And Auto Theft
  • 2/4/2025

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested two juveniles for auto burglary and auto theft of a personal vehicle. During the investigation, the juveniles were linked to recent auto burglaries ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/4/2025
New Parking Lot At The Commons At Collegedale Getting Plenty Of Use
  • 2/3/2025
Juvenile Crashes Into East Ridge Police And Fire Service Center
  • 2/3/2025
Mayor Kelly Adds $95,980 To Large Campaign War Chest; His Campaign Loan Amount Stands At $1,367,800
  • 2/3/2025
Dalton Police Investigating Shoplifting At Clothing Store
Dalton Police Investigating Shoplifting At Clothing Store
  • 2/3/2025
Opinion
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
  • 2/2/2025
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Embracing Freedom: The Van Life Movement Among Women
  • 2/4/2025
Federal Reps Are Silent On Constitutional Crisis
  • 2/4/2025
Peeling Back The Federal Government Waste
  • 2/4/2025
Sports
Vols Ascend To Fourth In National Rankings
  • 2/3/2025
Honor Huff Named SoCon Player of the Week
Honor Huff Named SoCon Player of the Week
  • 2/3/2025
UTC Men's Golf Endures Fog Delay In S.C. Tournament
UTC Men's Golf Endures Fog Delay In S.C. Tournament
  • 2/3/2025
Mocs’ Mulholland Strays From Family Lineage In Choosing Basketball
Mocs’ Mulholland Strays From Family Lineage In Choosing Basketball
  • 2/2/2025
Cooper Propels Lady Vols Past Missouri, 76-71
  • 2/2/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Sister Homage - Jewelry With Meaning
  • 2/3/2025
43rd Annual Dalton HamFest Set For Dalton Fairgrounds Feb. 22
43rd Annual Dalton HamFest Set For Dalton Fairgrounds Feb. 22
  • 2/3/2025
"Citizen Soldier" Author To Speak At Collegedale Friends & Fun Group
  • 2/3/2025
Signal Mountain Playhouse To Present Classic Mystery
Signal Mountain Playhouse To Present Classic Mystery
  • 2/4/2025
"Expressions of Pride: The AfroArt Collection" Photo Display Jan.-March At North River Civic Center
"Expressions of Pride: The AfroArt Collection" Photo Display Jan.-March At North River Civic Center
  • 2/3/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Final Weekend Of Love/Sick
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Presents Final Weekend Of Love/Sick
  • 2/4/2025
Love Songs In Blue Jazz Series Will Be Feb.
Love Songs In Blue Jazz Series Will Be Feb.
  • 2/3/2025
Best of Grizzard- Drunks Warning
Best of Grizzard- Drunks Warning
  • 2/4/2025
Sweet And Salty Valentine's Concert Is Feb. 13 At The Commons In Collegedale
Sweet And Salty Valentine's Concert Is Feb. 13 At The Commons In Collegedale
  • 2/3/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Darrell Patterson
  • 2/3/2025
Opinion
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
Remembering Dr. Walter Puckett
  • 2/2/2025
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Embracing Freedom: The Van Life Movement Among Women
  • 2/4/2025
Dining
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Business
TVA Asks For Public Input On The Clinch River Nuclear Site
  • 2/3/2025
Gas Prices Rise 7.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 2/3/2025
New And Used Vehicle Sales Rise In January
  • 2/3/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Maximize Your Deductions: 8 Common Home Tax Errors To Avoid
  • 1/30/2025
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 23-29
  • 1/30/2025
Student Scene
UT Students To Gain Behind-The-Scenes Experience At Super Bowl LIX
UT Students To Gain Behind-The-Scenes Experience At Super Bowl LIX
  • 2/3/2025
GNTC Awards Synovus Scholarships
  • 2/3/2025
Online Auction Benefits Cleveland State Foundation
  • 2/3/2025
Living Well
Siskin Children’s Institute Celebrates 75 Years At 2025 StarNight Gala
Siskin Children’s Institute Celebrates 75 Years At 2025 StarNight Gala
  • 2/4/2025
Siskin Hospital Celebrates 35th Anniversary
  • 2/3/2025
National Burn Prevention Week 2025 Focuses On Safer Living Spaces
National Burn Prevention Week 2025 Focuses On Safer Living Spaces
  • 2/3/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Lincoln Park, Part 1
  • 1/31/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Outdoors
UTIA Experts Recommend Biosecurity Efforts To Help Stop Spread Of Avian Influenza
  • 2/4/2025
The Pawpaw, North America’s Largest Native Fruit, Is Regaining Popularity
The Pawpaw, North America’s Largest Native Fruit, Is Regaining Popularity
  • 2/3/2025
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
  • 1/31/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Regina Block To Speak At SCWN February Marketplace Luncheon Feb. 27
Regina Block To Speak At SCWN February Marketplace Luncheon Feb. 27
  • 2/3/2025
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
Bob Tamasy: Responding Properly To That Big Little Word, "If"
  • 2/3/2025
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
  • 1/28/2025
Obituaries
Mary Davis Swanson
Mary Davis Swanson
  • 2/4/2025
Sylvia Razzaq
Sylvia Razzaq
  • 2/4/2025
James “Junior” Lewis Cochran, Jr.
James “Junior” Lewis Cochran, Jr.
  • 2/3/2025