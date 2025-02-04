County School Spokesman Steve Doremus Dies Monday

Steve Doremus, spokesman for the Hamilton County Schools, died Monday.

The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said, “Our hearts are deeply saddened to hear the passing of Steve Doremus. He was a huge supporter for the Hamilton County school system and a great PIO to work alongside many events. Thinking of his family during this difficult time.”

Mr. Doremus served as the District’s Communications Officer, overseeing a team responsible for planning and coordinating strategic communications, internal and external public relations, and media relations activities to enhance stakeholder understanding of Hamilton County Schools’ mission, objectives, services, and activities. The Communications Team manages the District’s media relations, strategic communications, brand strategy, social media, website, videography, photography, and live streaming.

Mr. Doremus came to Hamilton County from Sumner County, Tn.



