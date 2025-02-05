5 Attorneys Seeking Appointment By Governor As Circuit Court Judge

The state Trial Court Vacancy Commission will consider five applicants for a vacancy for Circuit Court judge in Hamilton County when it meets March 11.

The applicants are:

Charles W. Gilbreath II

Christina Mincy

Jennifer K. Peck

Patrick Alan Wagner

William Matthew Wayne

The vacancy came open when Judge Mike Dumitru was chosen recently as a Federal Magistrate Court Judge.

The public hearing to consider applicants will be held at The Chattanoogan Hotel at 1201 Broad St. on Tuesday, March 11, at 9 a.m.

Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require an accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Commission, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel at the Administrative Office of the Courts, at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615-741-2687.

The Commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.