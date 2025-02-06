Woman Who Wrecked 4-Wheeler And Injured Children Must Do 120 Hours Public Service

A Ringgold, Ga., woman will perform 120 hours of public service in connection with a four wheeler wreck in September 2023 in which two children had severe injuries.

Ms. Tyrrell, who was placed on probation, must pay restitution of $9,844 and attend DUI School.

Authorities said Michelle Ann Tyrrell had consumed two drinks prior to taking four children under 10 on the vehicle.

She said the children asked her to swerve and she did so, but the vehicle then turned over.

Her son suffered the loss of a finger in the incident, and the child of a friend had a severe foot injury.

The incident happened in Hamilton County near the Tennessee-Georgia line.

A deputy said when he got to the scene the vehicle was turned over and Ms. Tyrrell was holding one of the injured children in her arms. He said Ms. Tyrrell was hysterical.



She said they had driven up Hurricane Manor Trail and turned onto Pine Brow Trail. She said the children began urging her to swerve the vehicle and she obliged, but then she lost control.

The deputy said she had thick slurred speech and the odor of alcohol. He said she had other indicators of being intoxicated. Her blood alcohol level came back at .082.

Ms. Tyrrell was taken to the jail for a blood alcohol test, and the injured children were taken to the hospital.

She told Judge Amanda Dunn that she has a master's degree.