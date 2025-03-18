Heart For Haiti Benefit Set For April 10

The Children’s Nutrition Program of Haiti announces its annual Heart for Haiti Benefit, taking place on Thursday, April 10, at The Signal. This event, the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, comes at a time of unprecedented need for Haitian families facing extreme hardship, said officials.

This year’s benefit will feature special guest speaker Chad Bissonnette, president and co-founder of Roots of Development, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local Haitian partners in efforts to improve the quality of life in their communities. Mr. Bissonnette will share insights on the current crisis in Haiti, lessons from his organization’s work, and opportunities to support Haiti through resilience and long-term solutions.

In recent months, Haiti has been facing severe challenges. Families are struggling to access food, healthcare and basic necessities, and one in five Haitian children remains chronically malnourished.

"We ask that Chattanooga has a heart for Haiti this year more than ever,” said Kathryn Bolles, CEO of the Children’s Nutrition Program. “This benefit is not just about raising funds—it’s about standing in solidarity with families and children who are in dire need of life-saving support.”

Proceeds from the Heart for Haiti Benefit will go directly toward CNP’s nutrition, healthcare and community-driven programs in some of Haiti’s most vulnerable areas. Attendees will enjoy an evening with a silent auction, stories of impact and an opportunity to be part of the solution for Haiti’s future.

For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit CNP's Heart for Haiti Benefit page: www.cnphaiti.org/heart-for-haiti-benefit



