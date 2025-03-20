Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

BRIDGES, KAYLA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/18/2004

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/06/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE BURNS, CHIRSTOPER ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/21/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT COLE, MARIAH NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 10/06/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF COLLINS, JONATHAN COLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING CONLEY, NIKKI ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/03/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY

(VOP) POSSESSION OF METH

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/14/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB DALLAS, TERRY YAHA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/30/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 VOP DAVIS, JOHNATHAN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/03/1970

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/24/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR DONOVAN, JEREMY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/25/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS ELLIS, BRETT ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/22/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING

RECKLESS DRIVING HADEN, KESHAYLA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/11/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING HAMPTON, CLARA G

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARRIS, JUDY D

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/01/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW HILL, JIMMY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO HINES, MARQUISE TERRIK

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/13/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HOLMES, GEORGE M

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/12/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT JONES, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/29/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE KIRCHOFF, SKYLER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KUBAN, CHANCE CHAIRE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/05/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, CARLA DEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 08/07/1966

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOTLEY, WILLIAM DONAVAN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/25/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PEAK, STEVEN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PENA, ERIK

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE ROBLERO, IDIEL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/30/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SALES VASQUEZ, BARNABE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/26/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE SHOLTZ, WILLIAM DALE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE SILVERS, DEREKE ANTWANN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/29/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/06/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY TAYLOR, TRENEICE SHANEICE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/27/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY TINKER, PENNY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 10/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WHITE, BOBBIE JEAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILKEY, PAMELA FAYE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/09/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE WORTHY, JACQUEZ KESHAUN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/12/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



