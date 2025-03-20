Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, March 20, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BRIDGES,KAYLA NICOLE
3701 JUANDALE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BRIDGES,KAYLA NICOLE
3701 JUANDALE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BULLARD,ANTONIO JEROME
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

BURNS,CHIRSTOPER ROBERT
4617 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

COLE,MARIAH NICOLE
4619 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

COLLINS,JONATHAN COLE
2609 MILL BRIDGE RD LOUNDEN,
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING

CONLEY,NIKKI ELIZABETH
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VOP) POSSESSION OF METH
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRAWFORD,DEMETRIUS MONTREL
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB

DALLAS,TERRY YAHA
3411 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072036
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 VOP

DAVIS,JOHNATHAN WAYNE
4344 CUMMINGS HWY, APT.

A CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DAVIS,RICHARD ANDREW
1707 E 50TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR

DONOVAN,JEREMY DEAN
455 HWY 301 TRENT, 37348
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

ELLIS,BRETT ANDREW
100 FAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FELONY EVADING
RECKLESS DRIVING

FARMER,BAILEY JOAN
53 GRAND OAK CT DALLAS, 30157
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GASPER,ADOLFO TOMAS
3422 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA TENNES, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

GIBBS,ERIC GERALD
2536 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HADEN,KESHAYLA MONIQUE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HAMPTON,CLARA G
4531 KINGS LAKE COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARRIS,JUDY D
590 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HILL,JIMMY LEBRON
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO

HINES,MARQUISE TERRIK
2235 E 27TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT

HOLMES,GEORGE M
2301 Sargent Daly Dr Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT

JONES,MICHAEL JOSEPH
4608 WOODMORE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374212377
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

KIRCHOFF,SKYLER JAMES
4221 SPRIGGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KUBAN,CHANCE CHAIRE
3131 MOUTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

LANGSTON,JUSTIN CHASE
7831 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

LEWIS,CARLA DEE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

MOTLEY,WILLIAM DONAVAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PEAK,STEVEN TYLER
4606 ALABAME AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PENA,ERIK
5099 LINBAR DR APT J187 NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

ROBLERO,IDIEL
3510 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

SALES VASQUEZ,BARNABE
7413 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

SHOLTZ,WILLIAM DALE
8615 OLD CLEVLAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE

SILVERS,DEREKE ANTWANN
6325 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:

SMITH,ROBERT DEMONTE
899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STINSON,LEBRON EUGENE
2908 3RD AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY

TAYLOR,TRENEICE SHANEICE
7105 SHEPPARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

TEG,JEFFREY
1438 VANCE RD, APT C2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TINKER,PENNY MICHELLE
2803 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

WHITE,BOBBIE JEAN
6922 GLOVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILKEY,PAMELA FAYE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE

WILLIAMS,MITCHELL SCOTT
6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SPEEDING

WORTHY,JACQUEZ KESHAUN
2509 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BRIDGES, KAYLA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/18/2004
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BULLARD, ANTONIO JEROME
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/06/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
BURNS, CHIRSTOPER ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/21/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
COLE, MARIAH NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COLLINS, JONATHAN COLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
CONLEY, NIKKI ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/03/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF METH
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRAWFORD, DEMETRIUS MONTREL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/14/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB
DALLAS, TERRY YAHA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/30/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 VOP
DAVIS, JOHNATHAN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/03/1970
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/24/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
DONOVAN, JEREMY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/25/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
ELLIS, BRETT ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/22/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FELONY EVADING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
HADEN, KESHAYLA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/11/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HAMPTON, CLARA G
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARRIS, JUDY D
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/01/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HILL, JIMMY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO
HINES, MARQUISE TERRIK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
HOLMES, GEORGE M
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/12/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
JONES, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/29/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KIRCHOFF, SKYLER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KUBAN, CHANCE CHAIRE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/05/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, CARLA DEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/07/1966
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOTLEY, WILLIAM DONAVAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PEAK, STEVEN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PENA, ERIK
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROBLERO, IDIEL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/30/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SALES VASQUEZ, BARNABE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/26/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SHOLTZ, WILLIAM DALE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE
SILVERS, DEREKE ANTWANN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ROBERT DEMONTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/29/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
STINSON, LEBRON EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/06/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
TAYLOR, TRENEICE SHANEICE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/27/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
TINKER, PENNY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 10/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WHITE, BOBBIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILKEY, PAMELA FAYE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE
WORTHY, JACQUEZ KESHAUN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/12/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 03/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2025
Chattanooga FC Wins 1-0 In U.S. Open Cup; Sets Up Historic Match Up With Chattanooga Red Wolves
  • Sports
  • 3/19/2025
Mocs To Host NIT Second Round Match Up With Dayton Flyers
  • Sports
  • 3/19/2025
Tyner Advances At State In Overtime, 56-49
Tyner Advances At State In Overtime, 56-49
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/19/2025
Walker Valley Softball Shuts Out Cleveland In District Opener
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/19/2025
PHOTOS: BlueCross Championships, Tyner vs. Memphis Business
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/19/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/20/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BRIDGES,KAYLA ... more

2 Charged With Animal Cruelty; Shelter Looking For Rescue For Dog "Roxy"
  • 3/19/2025

A request by two Walker County residents to have their dog euthanized by a local veterinarian results in their arrest. Anthony Griggs, 44, and Crystal Spring Branch, 42, each face a charge ... more

CPD Opens Internal Investigation Into Officer Charged With Simple Assault/Domestic Violence
  • 3/19/2025

The Chattanooga Police Department on Wednesday opened an internal investigation into an officer assigned to the Neighborhood Policing Bureau who is charged with simple assault/domestic violence. ... more

Breaking News
Suit Asking $200,000 Is Filed In Old Dayton Pike Wreck In Which 2 Were Killed
  • 3/19/2025
Jennifer Pukenas Leaves County Mayor Office; Mary Francis Hoots To Step Into New Role
Jennifer Pukenas Leaves County Mayor Office; Mary Francis Hoots To Step Into New Role
  • 3/19/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/19/2025
Whitwell Man Arrested, Charged In Homicide Investigation
  • 3/18/2025
General Assembly Approves Wine, Liquor Sales At New Lookouts, Smokies Stadiums
  • 3/18/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Crime Rates - Increasing Or Decreasing?
  • 3/19/2025
Senator Blackburn: If You Visit America And Support Terrorism, You Will Be Deported
Senator Blackburn: If You Visit America And Support Terrorism, You Will Be Deported
  • 3/18/2025
Our Democracy Is Under Attack
  • 3/19/2025
Top Senate Stories: Proposed State Board Could Force Memphis-Shelby Co. Into Adverse Tax Deals
  • 3/19/2025
California Leads The Way
California Leads The Way
  • 3/18/2025
Sports
Chattanooga FC Wins 1-0 In U.S. Open Cup; Sets Up Historic Match Up With Chattanooga Red Wolves
  • 3/19/2025
Mocs To Host NIT Second Round Match Up With Dayton Flyers
  • 3/19/2025
Three Wrestling Mocs Prepare For NCAA Championships
  • 3/19/2025
Former Lady Vols Coach, Assistant Mocs Coach Kellie Harper Named Missouri Coach
Former Lady Vols Coach, Assistant Mocs Coach Kellie Harper Named Missouri Coach
  • 3/19/2025
Mocs Advance In NIT After Triple Overtime Thriller At MTSU
Mocs Advance In NIT After Triple Overtime Thriller At MTSU
  • 3/19/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Thomas/Hunter Coke Bottling Story A Tale Of Innovation, Altruism, Homes and Companionship
John Shearer: Thomas/Hunter Coke Bottling Story A Tale Of Innovation, Altruism, Homes and Companionship
  • 3/19/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - The Little Engine, A Story For Seniors
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - The Little Engine, A Story For Seniors
  • 3/19/2025
Jerry Summers: Some Things Don’t Change
  • 3/19/2025
Premier Of Documentary "October 8" Is March 27 At Jewish Cultural Center
Premier Of Documentary "October 8" Is March 27 At Jewish Cultural Center
  • 3/19/2025
2025 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon To Celebrate Its 10th Year Of Racing With Another Sell-out Year
2025 IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon To Celebrate Its 10th Year Of Racing With Another Sell-out Year
  • 3/19/2025
Entertainment
Chattanooga Theatre Center Presents Dreamgirls March 28-April 13
Chattanooga Theatre Center Presents Dreamgirls March 28-April 13
  • 3/19/2025
The Japanese House Plays At The Signal April 7
The Japanese House Plays At The Signal April 7
  • 3/19/2025
Lee’s Humberd To Present Faculty Recital Monday
Lee’s Humberd To Present Faculty Recital Monday
  • 3/19/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Hosts Auditions For Twelfth Night
  • 3/19/2025
Opinion
Chattanooga Crime Rates - Increasing Or Decreasing?
  • 3/19/2025
Senator Blackburn: If You Visit America And Support Terrorism, You Will Be Deported
Senator Blackburn: If You Visit America And Support Terrorism, You Will Be Deported
  • 3/18/2025
Our Democracy Is Under Attack
  • 3/19/2025
Dining
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
Seasoned Chef And Healthcare Leader Joins Morning Pointe As Director Of Dining Operations
  • 3/13/2025
Business
Future Capital And Hantz Group Announce Partnership
  • 3/18/2025
Goodwill Opportunity Center - East Brainerd To Host Schneider Trucking Hiring Event
Goodwill Opportunity Center - East Brainerd To Host Schneider Trucking Hiring Event
  • 3/18/2025
Gas Prices Drop 7.5 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 3/17/2025
Real Estate
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
RP Communities Promotes Conry Miler To Investments And Acquisitions Manager
  • 3/18/2025
Ellis Gardner: March Market Report
  • 3/13/2025
Real Estate Transfers For March 6-12
  • 3/13/2025
Student Scene
Signal Mountain Boy Scout Luke Behar Leads Fundraising Effort For STEM-Focused Eagle Project
  • 3/19/2025
Lee University To Host XII Annual Latin American And Iberian Studies Conference
Lee University To Host XII Annual Latin American And Iberian Studies Conference
  • 3/19/2025
Lee To Host Panel On Christian Perspectives On Great Power Politics
Lee To Host Panel On Christian Perspectives On Great Power Politics
  • 3/19/2025
Living Well
Erlanger Metabolic Center Hosts Free Weight Loss Seminars
  • 3/19/2025
Starr Regional’s Terrie Long To Speak At Morning Pointe Of Athens’ 2nd Annual Women’s Conference
Starr Regional’s Terrie Long To Speak At Morning Pointe Of Athens’ 2nd Annual Women’s Conference
  • 3/19/2025
Heart For Haiti Benefit Set For April 10
Heart For Haiti Benefit Set For April 10
  • 3/18/2025
Memories
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
"Rhea County Spartans" Progam Is March 23
  • 3/12/2025
Outdoors
Chattanooga Earns 2024 Tree City USA Recognition From Arbor Day Foundation
  • 3/19/2025
WaterWays, Hamilton County Parks & Partners Celebrate World Water Day With Litter Boom Installation On Citico Creek
  • 3/18/2025
TVA Campgrounds, Dam Visitor Centers Opening For 2025 Season
  • 3/14/2025
Travel
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
Community Invited To Provide Input On Plan To Reimagine Chattanooga’s 21st Century Waterfront
  • 3/19/2025
Hamilton County Announces Grand Opening Of Dog Paddle Park At Chester Frost Park
  • 3/10/2025
21st Annual Trails And Trilliums Festival Celebrates Nature And Discovery In Tennessee
  • 3/4/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Too Much Emphasis On Outward Appearances?
Bob Tamasy: Too Much Emphasis On Outward Appearances?
  • 3/20/2025
Red Back Hymnal Singing Draws Overflow Crowd
Red Back Hymnal Singing Draws Overflow Crowd
  • 3/17/2025
CBMC Connect3 Teams Ignite Workplace Revival
  • 3/17/2025
Obituaries
Ronald Allen Garrick
Ronald Allen Garrick
  • 3/19/2025
Gloria M. Brown
Gloria M. Brown
  • 3/19/2025
Sara Betty Wills Franklin
Sara Betty Wills Franklin
  • 3/19/2025
Government
Safe Haven Baby Box Receives 1st Infant
  • 3/19/2025
Local Democrats Invited To Rhea County Democratic Party Reorganization Convention; New Leaders To Be Elected
  • 3/19/2025
Son Assaults His Mother - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/19/2025