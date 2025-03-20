Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BRIDGES,KAYLA NICOLE
3701 JUANDALE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BRIDGES,KAYLA NICOLE
3701 JUANDALE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BULLARD,ANTONIO JEROME
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
BURNS,CHIRSTOPER ROBERT
4617 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
COLE,MARIAH NICOLE
4619 HIGHLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
COLLINS,JONATHAN COLE
2609 MILL BRIDGE RD LOUNDEN,
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
CONLEY,NIKKI ELIZABETH
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
(VOP) POSSESSION OF METH
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRAWFORD,DEMETRIUS MONTREL
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS CONT SUB
DALLAS,TERRY YAHA
3411 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072036
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 VOP
DAVIS,JOHNATHAN WAYNE
4344 CUMMINGS HWY, APT.
A CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Signal Mountain PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DAVIS,RICHARD ANDREW
1707 E 50TH ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
DONOVAN,JEREMY DEAN
455 HWY 301 TRENT, 37348
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
ELLIS,BRETT ANDREW
100 FAWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FELONY EVADING
RECKLESS DRIVING
FARMER,BAILEY JOAN
53 GRAND OAK CT DALLAS, 30157
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GASPER,ADOLFO TOMAS
3422 LISA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA TENNES, 37412
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
GIBBS,ERIC GERALD
2536 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HADEN,KESHAYLA MONIQUE
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HAMPTON,CLARA G
4531 KINGS LAKE COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARRIS,JUDY D
590 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HILL,JIMMY LEBRON
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO
HINES,MARQUISE TERRIK
2235 E 27TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HARASSMENT
HOLMES,GEORGE M
2301 Sargent Daly Dr Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
JONES,MICHAEL JOSEPH
4608 WOODMORE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374212377
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
KIRCHOFF,SKYLER JAMES
4221 SPRIGGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KUBAN,CHANCE CHAIRE
3131 MOUTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
LANGSTON,JUSTIN CHASE
7831 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LEWIS,CARLA DEE
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
MOTLEY,WILLIAM DONAVAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PEAK,STEVEN TYLER
4606 ALABAME AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PENA,ERIK
5099 LINBAR DR APT J187 NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
ROBLERO,IDIEL
3510 2ND AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SALES VASQUEZ,BARNABE
7413 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SHOLTZ,WILLIAM DALE
8615 OLD CLEVLAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRUGS FOR RESALE
SILVERS,DEREKE ANTWANN
6325 CELTIC DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SMITH,ROBERT DEMONTE
899 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STINSON,LEBRON EUGENE
2908 3RD AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
TAYLOR,TRENEICE SHANEICE
7105 SHEPPARD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
TEG,JEFFREY
1438 VANCE RD, APT C2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TINKER,PENNY MICHELLE
2803 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WHITE,BOBBIE JEAN
6922 GLOVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILKEY,PAMELA FAYE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WALKE
WILLIAMS,MITCHELL SCOTT
6574 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SPEEDING
WORTHY,JACQUEZ KESHAUN
2509 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
