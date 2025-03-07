Chattanooga Prep Teacher Facing 15-30 Years, 10-Life In Federal Prison

A former Chattanooga Preparatory School teacher was told Friday afternoon that he faces 15-30 years in federal prison on one charge and 10 years to life on another.

Kenya White, 32, is charged in Federal Court with exploitation of a minor and enticement of a minor.

Prosecutor Charlie Minor said the charges will be taken on Tuesday to a Federal Grand Jury.

U.S. Magistrate Chris Seger said if an indictment is issued then White would not be entitled to a preliminary hearing. He said at that point various dates would be scheduled, including a trial.

Attorney McCracken Poston said White was not seeking a detention hearing and would remain behind bars.

Prosecutor Minor said the complaint was placed under seal to protect the identity of the minor.

White earlier was charged in state court with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

His initial arrest in state court came on Feb. 13.