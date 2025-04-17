Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers Announces Executive Staff Appointments

  • Thursday, April 17, 2025
Left to right are Assistant Chief Kevin Trussell, Assistant Chief Danny Jones, Deputy Chief Toby Hewitt, Chief John Chambers, Assistant Chief Rusty Morrison, and Division Chief David Young
Left to right are Assistant Chief Kevin Trussell, Assistant Chief Danny Jones, Deputy Chief Toby Hewitt, Chief John Chambers, Assistant Chief Rusty Morrison, and Division Chief David Young
The Chattanooga Police Department on Thursday announced appointments to its executive leadership team, "marking a significant step in Chief John Chambers’ vision to strengthen the department’s internal leadership, enhance public safety operations, and continue its commitment to community-oriented policing. Chief Chambers has chosen five proven leaders who have extensive experience in policing and public service."

Chief Chambers has appointed the following leaders to the CPD Executive Command Staff:

  • Toby Hewitt, appointed as Deputy Chief: Toby is second in command and will assume the Chief’s duties in his absence.

    His responsibilities include developing and implementing policies, personnel management and allocation, and fiscal planning. He began his CPD career in 2000.

  • Danny Jones, appointed as Assistant Chief of Neighborhood Policing Bureau: Danny will oversee the department’s largest bureau, which encompasses patrol functions and works to build and maintain positive relationships between police and the community. He was hired by CPD in 2003.

  • Rusty Morrison, appointed as Assistant Chief of Special Operations: Rusty will be responsible for training/recruiting, traffic operations, tactical operations, community outreach, and technical support for the department. His career with CPD began in 2002.

  • Kevin Trussell, appointed as Assistant Chief of Investigations: Kevin will be responsible for overseeing all investigative services. This includes organized crime, violent crime, property crimes, intelligence, Real Time Intelligence Center, and the Family Justice Center. He became a CPD Officer in 2002.

  • David Young, appointed as Division Chief of the Professional Standards Division: In this role, David will lead the unit responsible for investigating misconduct complaints, ensuring the department’s compliance with established policies and procedures, and overseeing the accreditation process. Additionally, he will have oversight of the Human Resources Director and Recruiting Coordinator, a new responsibility within this position. He began his CPD career in 2003.

“These selections come after a comprehensive and rigorous process and reflect my commitment to be a department that is purpose-driven, people-focused, and mission-oriented,” said Chief Chambers at a pinning ceremony today. “Each of these individuals brings a wealth of experience, accountability, and integrity as well as a deep commitment to building relationships with the community we serve.”

Officials said, "The selection process took approximately six months to identify the most qualified and capable leaders for these important roles. The appointments for Deputy Chief and Division Chief were open exclusively to internal candidates, while the three Assistant Chief positions were filled through a nationwide search.

"This national search attracted 50 applicants, including 10 internal candidates. A comprehensive, multi-step evaluation process led by the Chief’s Leadership Council, Deputy Chief Hewitt, and Chief Chambers narrowed the pool to eight finalists—two external and six internal candidates. The final interviews were conducted by Chief Chambers resulting in all appointees being internal candidates."

Deputy Chief Hewitt was appointed in late 2024; the other appointments go into effect on April 18.

Bios for each of the new appointees will be available on chattanooga.gov in the coming weeks.


Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers Announces Executive Staff Appointments

Chattanooga Police Chief John Chambers Announces Executive Staff Appointments

