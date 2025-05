The family of Lane, Baleigh, Brynlee, and Sawyer were in the deadly accident on Interstate 75 on Sunday.

Lane did not survive. Baleigh, Brynlee, and Sawyer were all critically injured.

Baleigh and Sawyer remain hospitalized in Chattanooga, while Brynlee was airlifted to Nashville for treatment.

Click here for the gofundme that was started to cover Lane's funeral expenses and the cost of medical expenses for the rest of the family.