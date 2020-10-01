3 Arrested After Burglarizing And Stealing From Bradley County Ball Field

Three men have been taken into custody by Bradley County deputies on charges of burglary and theft under $1000 for breaking into and stealing from the facilities at a local ball field.

On Sept. 9, BCSO deputies and detectives responded to the Industrial Ball Fields on Urbane Road in reference to a burglary.

Employees from the Bradley County Parks and Recreation Department reported what appeared to be a forced entry into the facility. Investigation revealed that there were missing items and indications of rummaging in the concessions stand.

Security footage was retrieved by investigators, providing a visual description of a vehicle, while further investigation revealed that there were three suspects involved.

On Sept. 14, authorities were able to identify one suspect as Jordan Bueter, who was located during a traffic stop driving the same vehicle used during the burglaries. Bueter was arrested later that day on three counts of burglary and two counts of theft under $1,000.

On Sept. 23, detectives made contact with the same vehicle with a different male driver, who was identified as Trevor Taylor, the second suspect from the burglary. Taylor was placed into custody on the same charges as Bueter.

On Sept. 30, detectives located and arrested the third and final suspect, Alexander Bennett. He was charged with burglary and theft under $1,000.