The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has been notified that death row inmate Marlon D. Kiser died on Wednesday night at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

Kiser was arrested and convicted for the murder of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy Donald K. Bond on Sept. 6, 2001.

Deputy Bond was killed by Kiser while investigating suspicious activity at a produce stand in East Brainerd.

Kiser was sentenced in 2003 to death by lethal injection, but had remained on Death Row.