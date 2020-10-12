Georgia Has 902 New Coronavirus Cases And 13 More Deaths
Monday, October 12, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been an additional 13 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,429.
There were 902 new cases as that total reached 332,311 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 29,656, up 21 from Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,292 cases, up 3; 19 deaths; 80 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 838 cases; 26 deaths; 63 hospitalizations
Dade County: 306 cases, up 1; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,672 cases; 40 deaths; 92 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 4,886 cases, up 9; 62 deaths; 255 hospitalizations