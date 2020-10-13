 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 65.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 60 More Cases; Tennessee Has 23 More Deaths

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Hamilton County had another coronavirus death as the total climbed to 102 on Tuesday. There are 60 new cases, down from 88 on Monday, bringing the total to 10,813.

There are currently 63 people hospitalized in the county from the virus and two suspected cases, including 21 Hamilton County residents. There are 15 in intensive care, up from 11 on Monday

There were 1,147 new coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday, for a total of 218,829.

 

Tennessee had 23 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,797, state Health Department officials said. 


The state currently has 1,068 people hospitalized from the virus, 12 more than on Monday.

There have been 196,940 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).

Testing numbers are above 3.215 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 33,167 cases, up 111; 540 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 28,629 cases, up 122; 322 deaths, up 1

Knox County: 11,106 cases, up 89; 83 deaths, up 1

Bledsoe County:  898 cases, up 1; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,266 cases, up 16; 20 deaths

Grundy County: 462 cases, up 15; 8 deaths

Marion County: 633 cases, up 4; 9 deaths

Meigs County: 262 cases, up 4; 4 deaths

Polk County: 449 cases, up 1; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 981 cases, up 4; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 284 cases, up 4; 1 death


October 13, 2020

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 60 More Cases; Tennessee Has 23 More Deaths

October 13, 2020

Walker County Has 41st Coronavirus Death; State Has 25 More Deaths

October 13, 2020

Group Has Until Dec. 2 To Get 4,719 Names On Petition To Put Community Control Board Question On March 3 Ballot


Hamilton County had another coronavirus death as the total climbed to 102 on Tuesday. There are 60 new cases, down from 88 on Monday, bringing the total to 10,813. There are currently 63 people ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,454. There were 993 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

A group that is seeking to get a question on the March 3 city ballot that would set up a Chattanooga Community Control Board has until Dec. 2 to get enough signatures to make it go on the ballot. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 60 More Cases; Tennessee Has 23 More Deaths

Hamilton County had another coronavirus death as the total climbed to 102 on Tuesday. There are 60 new cases, down from 88 on Monday, bringing the total to 10,813. There are currently 63 people hospitalized in the county from the virus and two suspected cases, including 21 Hamilton County residents. There are 15 in intensive care, up from 11 on Monday There were 1,147 new ... (click for more)

Walker County Has 41st Coronavirus Death; State Has 25 More Deaths

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,454. There were 993 new cases as that total reached 333,304 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 29,762, up 106 from Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,292 cases; 19 deaths; 80 hospitalizations ... (click for more)

Opinion

No Need To Imagine ‘Day Without Water’

The national observance of Imagine a Day Without Water asks all of us to imagine a day literally without water. From your shower to your coffee to your kids’ last glass of water before bed. Not even a drop in a lake or a firetruck’s tank. This is certainly a grim warning, and one worth taking a moment to ponder. We all have a role to play in protecting and conserving water and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Tale Of ‘Stålfarfar’

Almost 70 years ago, it was decided there should be a bicycle race that would go from Sweden’s top to its bottom in northern Europe. Sweden, perhaps the most gorgeous of all the world’s countries, is also geographically demanding and the route – the length of the Gulf of Bothnia and much of the Baltic Sea – ain’t for sissies. Lest you forget, this is where the Vikings ancestry lives. ... (click for more)

Sports

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named Pre-Season First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy’s Sports, the publication announced recently. On top of Howard’s All-America honor, Lindy’s Sports selected its preseason ... (click for more)

Former Flame Jahmal Rich Helps To Lead Fight Against COVID-19

Many Lee University athletes have received their degrees and gone on to outstanding careers outside the rim of athletics. But the accomplishments and goals of former men’s basketball standout and Maryland native Jahmal Rich (2002-03 – 2004-05) are certainly more than enough to capture the spotlight. Rich graduated from Lee with a degree in biological sciences, but basketball ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors