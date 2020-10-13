Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 60 More Cases; Tennessee Has 23 More Deaths

Hamilton County had another coronavirus death as the total climbed to 102 on Tuesday. There are 60 new cases, down from 88 on Monday, bringing the total to 10,813.

There are currently 63 people hospitalized in the county from the virus and two suspected cases, including 21 Hamilton County residents. There are 15 in intensive care, up from 11 on Monday

There were 1,147 new coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday, for a total of 218,829.



Tennessee had 23 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,797, state Health Department officials said.





The state currently has 1,068 people hospitalized from the virus, 12 more than on Monday.

There have been 196,940 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).



Testing numbers are above 3.215 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 33,167 cases, up 111; 540 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 28,629 cases, up 122; 322 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 11,106 cases, up 89; 83 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 898 cases, up 1; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,266 cases, up 16; 20 deaths



Grundy County: 462 cases, up 15; 8 deaths



Marion County: 633 cases, up 4; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 262 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Polk County: 449 cases, up 1; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 981 cases, up 4; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 284 cases, up 4; 1 death