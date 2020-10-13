 Wednesday, October 14, 2020 Weather

Tivoli Theatre Center Pushing Ahead With Plans To Expand Into Adjacent Historic Building

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

The Tivoli Theatre is pushing ahead with plans to expand into an adjacent historic building.

Nick Wilkinson, foundation director, said the goal for starting the project of updating the former Fowler Furniture building is October or November 2021.

He said the construction should take from 15-18 months.

Mr. Wilkinson said the Tivoli lobby will be expanded into the adjacent building, and he said the project will make the combined buildings more ADA compliant with new ground floor restrooms available.

He said there will be a rehearsal space in the new area for use by the Chattanooga Symphony.

Mr. Wilkinson said Tivoli officials have been meeting with foundations for support for the project. He said it will also involve historic tax credits that will be sold to investors.

He said the Tivoli will be out of service during the conversion.

In anticipation of that, he said officials spent about $600,000 to make the cavernous Memorial Auditorium more nimble. He said it will be able to seat 3,800 or converted for a 2,200 seat venue.

Mr. Wilkinson said some events that normally would go to the Tivoli might be lost, but not very many. 


