Member Of Governor Bill Lee's Security Detail Tests Positive For COVID-19

A member of Governor Bill Lee's security detail tested positive for COVID-19.
The governor's office released the following statement:
"Today, a member of the Governor's Executive Security Detail has tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Lee is feeling well and has tested negative for COVID-19, but out of an abundance of caution, he is quarantining at home with the First Lady until further notice. Governor's office protocol requires masks and social distancing and no staff are believed to be positive at this time."