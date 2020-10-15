Georgia Coronavirus Cases Increase By 1,640; 22 More Deaths
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 22 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,492.
There were 1,640 new cases as that total reached 336,241 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 30,081, up 163 from Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 1,314 cases, up 10; 19 deaths; 80 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 863 cases, up 12; 26 deaths; 63 hospitalizations
Dade County: 316 cases, up 6; 5 deaths; 21 hospitalizations
Walker County: 1,718 cases, up 16; 42 deaths; 93 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 4,993 cases, up 51; 63 deaths; 257 hospitalizations