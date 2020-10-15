 Thursday, October 15, 2020 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Tennessee Breaks 1st Day Of Early Voting Record; 273,325 Votes Cast Through Wednesday

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Through Wednesday, a record-breaking 273,325 people cast their ballots by voting early or absentee by mail. This is a 91% increase from the first day of early voting in 2016 and a 120% increase over 2012.

"I'm excited that Tennesseans are engaged and are making their voices heard at the polls,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "We are on pace to break our previous early voting turnout record, which was set in 2016."

Early voting for the State and Federal Primary and County General election runs Monday to Saturday until Thursday, Oct.
29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
 
Tennessee voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at  GoVoteTN.com. The GoVoteTN app is free to download in the App Store or Google Play.
 
While visiting the polls, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. 
 
For early voting turnout updates, follow our social media channels Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.
 
For more information about early voting in Tennessee, go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

October 16, 2020

Top Hamilton County Salaries For 2020

October 15, 2020

Former City Attorney Wade Hinton Is Running For Mayor

October 15, 2020

Apartment Complex On Lake Chickamauga Sells For $44.5 Million


Here are the top Hamilton County salaries for 2020:

Former City Attorney Wade Hinton announced Thursday that he is running for mayor of Chattanooga. Attorney Hinton made his announcement in front of his former elementary school on the Westside

An apartment complex on Lake Chickamauga has sold for $44.5 million. Marina Pointe Apartments was built in 2003. It is at 5750 Lake Resort Dr. The sale was to Cs1031 Marina Pointe Apartments



Former City Attorney Wade Hinton announced Thursday that he is running for mayor of Chattanooga. Attorney Hinton made his announcement in front of his former elementary school on the Westside of Chattanooga. During his announcement, he focused on his deep connection to Chattanooga and the number of different roles he has held during his career. During his remarks, he

Wear A Mask Or Stay Home - And Response

I cannot understand why people are still testing positive. Are people not following the guidelines? Are they not wearing masks? I thought we were an intelligent race and given that the media broadcasts every little surge each and every day how is it possible people aren't getting this? Good grief, Hamilton County, whether you like wearing masks or not, do it anyway and protect

Roy Exum: Coach, Read This One

In August of 1968, the Honorable Buford Ellington – at the time the Democratic nominee to become the Governor of Tennessee once again after being tossed by term limits – came to 400 East Eleventh Street in Chattanooga to press the start button on a printing press that would inaugurate the first-ever editions of the Sunday version of the Chattanooga News-Free Press. The newspaper

Kentucky's Rhyne Howard Named Pre-Season First Team All-American

LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard had one of the best seasons in program history last year and the star is already earning preseason praise as the 2020-21 season draws, earning preseason first-team All-America honors by Lindy's Sports, the publication announced recently. On top of Howard's All-America honor, Lindy's Sports selected its preseason

Former Flame Jahmal Rich Helps To Lead Fight Against COVID-19

Many Lee University athletes have received their degrees and gone on to outstanding careers outside the rim of athletics. But the accomplishments and goals of former men's basketball standout and Maryland native Jahmal Rich (2002-03 – 2004-05) are certainly more than enough to capture the spotlight. Rich graduated from Lee with a degree in biological sciences, but basketball


