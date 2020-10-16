 Saturday, October 17, 2020 Weather

Woman Who Fed Bear In Video That Went Viral Is Facing Misdemeanor Charge

Friday, October 16, 2020

Wildlife officers have charged a Virginia woman with a misdemeanor violation after she intentionally fed a black bear while on vacation in Gatlinburg.  

 

In a Sept. 30 video that went viral on the social media platform TikTok, Kristin Hailee Farris, 21, of Danville, Va., intentionally hand-fed what appears to be watermelon, chocolate, and other food to a black bear in Gatlinburg, the TWRA said.The video is still live on the TikTok platform and has been viewed over 500,000 times.

 

Working with wildlife officers from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Ms.

Farris has been served with a citation for Illegal black bear feeding in Gatlinburg, a Class B Misdemeanor carrying a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.  She is required to return to Sevier County for booking.  

 

TWRA officials said, "These types of actions spawned regulations in the year 2000 that prohibit anyone to feed a black bear or leave food or garbage in a manner that attracts bears.  The regulations apply to a six-square-mile area of Gatlinburg and are intended to create a buffer zone to deter bears from going further into the city if they aren’t fed or can’t get into garbage."

 

“The overwhelming desire to have a close encounter with a black bear is strangely more powerful than common sense,” said Sevier County Wildlife Sgt. David Sexton.  “Many people intentionally feed bears with little regard for the dire consequences to the bears and humans they leave behind.”  


October 16, 2020

Police Blotter: Man On Top Of Parking Garage On Bike Was Just Trying To Get Away From Wife And Kids

Police received a call from a man who believed he may have been scammed. The victim said he received a call from a man who announced himself as "Chris Harper," stating that he was with the Social Security Administration. He said there was a problem with the victim's Social Security number being used illegally and he had a lot of people on the line. The victim was then asked if he ... (click for more)

Woman Leads Police On Wild I-24 Chase

A woman is in custody after leading Georgia and Tennessee law enforcement on a wild car chase on Thursday night. Tennessee law enforcement made contact with Georgia State Patrol, who were actively pursuing a vehicle on 75 Southbound. Police said the initial charge was for a registration that did not match the vehicle. Officers pursued the vehicle for 13 minutes before GSP ... (click for more)

We Need Innovators, Not Disruptors, In Education

Educators have to constantly fight against false premises that our public schools are failing, that educators are the problem, and that outsiders (usually non-educators) should take control of running our schools. Harvard professor and businessman Clayton Christensen wrote The Innovator’s Dilemma in 1997. In the book, Christensen put forth a notion of “disruptive innovation” ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Seven Predictions

I do not know a Washington D.C. columnist by the name of Daniel Bobinski. To the best of my recollect, I have never read anything he has written until this week. Writing for a website, uncoverdc.com, Bobinski has just made seven predictions he is pretty sure will occur within the next month and, I find myself agreeing the likelihood of all seven is a pretty good bet. He is said ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' Football Preview: UT Vs. Kentucky

No. 18/17 Tennessee will look to bounce back from last weekend's road setback this Saturday when the Vols host longtime SEC East rival Kentucky at Neyland Stadium. Despite having their SEC-leading eight-game win streak snapped at Georgia, the Vols still carry a five-game home winning streak into Saturday's contest against the Wildcats. A limited number of tickets for Saturday's ... (click for more)

UTC Men Compete In Steve Baras Fall Classic

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s tennis team put on a strong performance in singles action on the opening day of the UTC Steve Baras Fall Classic today. The Mocs won the top five singles matches to kick off the three-day event with Troy University at the UTC Tennis Center. “Once the rain cleared, it was a beautiful day for tennis,” stated UTC Head Coach Chuck ... (click for more)


