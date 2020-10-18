Hamilton County Has Another Death From Coronavirus, 68 More Cases; State Has 6 New Deaths

 Sunday, October 18, 2020 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the toll to 105. There were 68 new cases, compared to 54 on Saturday, bringing the total to 11,204.

There were 2,605 new coronavirus cases in the state on Sunday for a total of 228,744.

 

Tennessee had six more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,909, state Health Department officials said. 


The state currently has 1,000 people hospitalized from the virus, 166 fewer than on Saturday.

There have been 204,726 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).

Testing numbers are above 3.329 million across the state. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Shelby County: 33,996 cases, up 242; 551 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 29,425 cases, up 240; 325 deaths

Knox County: 11,679 cases, up 120; 86 deaths

Bledsoe County:  917 cases, up 4; 4 deaths

Bradley County: 3,368 cases, up 27; 21 deaths

Grundy County: 504 cases, up 6; 8 deaths

Marion County: 684 cases, up 14; 9 deaths

Meigs County: 290 cases, up 14; 4 deaths

Polk County: 460 cases, up 2; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,020 cases, up 6; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 321 cases, up 7; 4 deaths


Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 31 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,638. There were 1,174 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, STEVEN TOD 5531 LITTLE GEM LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON ... (click for more)

An Alabama man who was visiting in Chattanooga has been charged with holding his wife against her will at a hotel, assaulting her and raping her repeatedly. Charles Stewart Evans, 38, of Vestavia, ... (click for more)



Georgia Has 31 More COVID Deaths; 1,174 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been an additional 31 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,638. There were 1,174 new cases as that total reached 340,558 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 30,376, up 26 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,341 cases, up 3; 20 deaths; 81 ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, STEVEN TOD 5531 LITTLE GEM LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE --- BEENE, ATLEE EARL 7437 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County CRIMINAL TRESPASSING --- ... (click for more)

Opinion

A.P. Stewart Wasn't Divisive, But The Crusade To Remove Stewart's Bust Is

In his drive to remove the bust of A.P. Stewart from the courthouse grounds, Warren Mackey is guilty of several historical errors. He accuses Stewart - and all Confederate soldiers - of treason and asks, "How many countries can we be loyal to?" The answer, of course, is just one at a time. Stewart and many other Southerners opposed secession, and some opposed slavery. However, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Need To 'Defund'

Even the most liberal among us should have seen this coming. The nation’s police have had quite enough of the leftist leaders of our biggest cities and today’s alarm is how are these same mayors and governors ever going to contain the wackos following the Nov. 3 election? Police are quitting in troubled cities by the hundreds. In Seattle, the perplexed mayor never figured the police ... (click for more)

Sports

CFC Shreds Louisville In Exhibition Match

Alec Reddington is not the tallest keeper, standing in at just a shade under six feet. However, what he lacks in height he makes up for with his all-world agility. In the 33rd minute of CFC’s 5-2 romp over Metro Louisville, he got to show off a bit for the home crowd. Facing a penalty taker, the pink-clad keeper crouched low, and then dove even lower to his right to save a shot ... (click for more)

Vols Overwhelmed By Kentucky In Knoxville, 34-7

Tennessee sophomore running back Eric Gray rushed for a season-high 128 yards, but four first-half turnovers by the No. 18/17 Vols were too much to overcome in a 34-7 loss to Kentucky Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium. Gray posted his second 100-yard game of the season and third of his career. He ran for 105 yards vs. Missouri on Oct. 3 and had his best day as a Vol last ... (click for more)


