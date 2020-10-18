Hamilton County Has Another Death From Coronavirus, 68 More Cases; State Has 6 New Deaths

Hamilton County had one more death from the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the toll to 105. There were 68 new cases, compared to 54 on Saturday, bringing the total to 11,204.

There were 2,605 new coronavirus cases in the state on Sunday for a total of 228,744.



Tennessee had six more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,909, state Health Department officials said.





The state currently has 1,000 people hospitalized from the virus, 166 fewer than on Saturday.

There have been 204,726 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (90 percent).



Testing numbers are above 3.329 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 33,996 cases, up 242; 551 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 29,425 cases, up 240; 325 deaths



Knox County: 11,679 cases, up 120; 86 deaths



Bledsoe County: 917 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,368 cases, up 27; 21 deaths



Grundy County: 504 cases, up 6; 8 deaths



Marion County: 684 cases, up 14; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 290 cases, up 14; 4 deaths



Polk County: 460 cases, up 2; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,020 cases, up 6; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 321 cases, up 7; 4 deaths