Tennessee Has Over 3,300 More COVID Cases; Hamilton County Has 85 New Cases

There were 3,317 new coronavirus cases in the state on Monday for a total of 232,061.



Tennessee had 13 more coronavirus deaths bringing the total to 2,922, state Health Department officials said.

Hamilton County had no new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, as the toll remains at 105. There were 85 new cases, compared to 68 on Sunday, bringing the total to 11,289.

There have been 10,323 people recover from the virus in the county, 91 percent, and there are 861 active cases.

There are currently 75 people hospitalized in Hamilton County, and six more suspected cases, from the virus. This is the highest number of hospitalizations since Sept. 16. There are 28 Hamilton County residents hospitalized and 19 people in intensive care.

The state currently has 1,188 people hospitalized from the virus, 27 fewer than on Sunday.

There have been 205,832 people who have recovered from the virus in Tennessee (89 percent).





Testing numbers are above 3.372 million across the state.

Here are the numbers by county:



Shelby County: 34,370 cases, up 374; 552 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 29,801 cases, up 376; 325 deaths



Knox County: 11,833 cases, up 154; 87 deaths, up 1



Bledsoe County: 924 cases, up 7; 4 deaths



Bradley County: 3,408 cases, up 40; 21 deaths



Grundy County: 516 cases, up 12; 8 deaths



Marion County: 699 cases, up 15; 9 deaths



Meigs County: 294 cases, up 4; 4 deaths



Polk County: 469 cases, up 9; 13 deaths

Rhea County: 1,048 cases, up 28; 16 deaths

Sequatchie County: 329 cases, up 8; 4 deaths