Soddy Daisy Commission Honors Adams; City Sets STVR Rules; Workers Get Bonuses; Fire Hydrants Get Painted By Scouts

The Thursday night Soddy Daisy Commission meeting began by paying respect to Jim Adams and ended with every official offering a tribute to him. Mr. Adams, the long serving commissioner and mayor, died last week. Comments from each speaker, made it clear that he was a much-respected city official and member of the community.

Commissioner Rick Nunley said that he had been a true friend for many years and not only as a member of the board of commissioners, but to the community. He will be truly missed, said the commissioner. He was a very level-headed man, said Commissioner Max Lowe, and was able to explain things so that they could be understood. He said the city had been fortunate to have a person like him to step up for the jobs he assumed. City Attorney Sam Elliott said that the city truly had a public servant who was an honorable man. He said it was a pleasure to work with him and that he will be missed. Mayor Gene Shipley stated that what was said at the meeting about Jim Adams was odd, because at the commission meeting on Sept. 17, they had all said pretty much the same things, not knowing it would be his last meeting.

In regular business the commissioners gave the second and final approval for an amendment to the Soddy Daisy zoning ordinance which added regulations concerning short term rentals in the city. The ordinance will put rules in place for operating that type of business, said City Manager Janice Cagle. An application will now need to be completed that will identify where these businesses are located. A license that will have a yearly renewal fee will also be required to operate a short term rental such as Airbnb, or VRBO. These businesses will have to pay four percent in taxes to the city, which is the same rate as hotels or motels pay. An interlocal agreement was approved at the meeting between Soddy Daisy and the Hamilton County Trustee who will collect the tax for the city.

Commissioner Robert Cothran said that during budget talks there was discussion about giving raises to city employees. Because of the unknowns surrounding the Covid pandemic, he said the decision was made to wait and talk about raises later. He said that time is now. After confirming that the city has money available, he made the motion to give each employee a bonus so they would realize $1,000 after taxes. Mayor Shipley commented that the city has seen an increase in revenue during the pandemic and that there were $2 million in building permits in just the last month, before the motion to give bonuses passed unanimously.

The city manager reported that the new playground is now being installed at the north end of town and it should be complete in the next few weeks. The next step will be for the city to do paving in the area and put in lighting. She thanked the police and fire departments for their participation in Commissioner Adam’s funeral.

Public Works Director Steve Grant gave residents on Willow Creek an update since the last meeting. He said that he will continue to look for an access point, but so far can find no way to get to the creek to get fallen trees out.

A resident of the city was at the meeting to follow up on a request previously made for the city to have a means of regulating nuisance lighting on residential property. She said that she is now in the process of getting a petition signed by citizens.

Boy Scout Troop 166 that meets at Burk’s United Methodist Church organized a project for working toward Eagle Scout. The group came to the fire chief asking to paint the city’s fire hydrants. Fire Chief Mike Guffey said the city provided paint and supplies and minimal instructions and the scouts did a better job than his department could have done. He said there were 44 people participating, and by 2 p.m. 112 hydrants had been painted.