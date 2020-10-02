Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION



Transportation



a. MR-2020-0087 Trevor Wagoner (Abandonment).

An ordinance closing and abandoning the southernmost fifty (50’) feet of an unopened alley along the 1200 block of Highland Drive, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with Hixson Youth Athletic Association, for the use of the athletic fields and associated buildings located at Tax Map Nos. 100J-A-006, 100J-A-007.01, 100J-A-002.01, and 100J-A-005, for a term of four (4) years. (District 3)HUMAN RESOURCESb. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Mary Howard, as special police officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Lead for America, Inc. for fellowship services involving placement of two (2) recent college graduates interested in immersive leadership development experience for a twenty-four (24) month period, serving municipal government for at least forty (40) hours per week to upper level managers and/or elected officials, wherein the City of Chattanooga shall provide training, guidance, and resources necessary for successful completion of the project, with the City’s portion in the amount of $63,105.91, for a total amount of $82,386.00.d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Donna Harrison to the Stadium Corporation Board with a term expiring June 29, 2023.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30155 for Kleenco Construction of Tennessee, Inc. relative to Contract No. S-15-016-201, East Lake Park Water Quality Improvement Project, to include the contingency amount of $110,594.34, for a revised amount not to exceed $2,440,368.52. (District 7)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center (RRANC) for the development and implementation of Growing Resilient Neighborhoods (GRN) in order to jointly facilitate with the City the replanting of native trees following the devastation of the April 13, 2020, tornadoes, for a total budget amount of $25,535.00.g. A resolution waiving fees charged by the Land Development Office for peak attenuation control, TSS, and stormwater infiltration requirements for certain non-profit, religious, educational institutions, and non-insured residential properties being redeveloped in any area in Chattanooga due to the Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, tornado damage which will expire on or before December 31, 2021. (Sponsored by Councilpersons Ledford and Coonrod)Transportationh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Shift Transit for operation of the bike Chattanooga system on behalf of the City of Chattanooga for a one (1) year renewal at no cost to the City per Resolution No. 29223.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2020 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportationa. MR-2020-0087 Trevor Wagoner (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the southernmost fifty (50’) feet of an unopened alley along the 1200 block of Highland Drive, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2020-0098 Elizabeth Walker (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1738, 1742, and 1744 East Boy Scout Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)2020-0108 319 January, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1738, 1742, and 1744 East Boy Scout Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant)c. 2020-0099 William Dickson and Dickson Family Properties (R-1 Residential Zone to R-5 Residential Zone). (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an amended agreement with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprises (CNE) for the Lead Paint Abatement and Sub-Recipient Agreement.b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development, Codes Division, to renew agreements with Grassbuster Lawn Maintenance and for property abatement services for the second year of a three (3) year term, with an option to renew for an additional one (1) year term, for an amount not to exceed $300,000.00.c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an Artwork Donation Agreement with River City Company to accept “City Thread” valued at $80,000.00 and to receive funds contributed towards the public art maintenance fund, in the amount of $6,321.00.FINANCEd. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Brittany Johnson as City Treasurer.PLANNINGe. Armin, Inc. d/b/a North Shore Liquor & Wine (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in address, to 319 Cherokee Boulevard. (District 1)f. CHARBS LLC/CHA Bottle Shop, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, located at 4409 Rossville Boulevard. (District 7)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksg. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. E-16-006 to Complete Demolition Services, LLC of Carrolton, GA, Lupton City Mill Site Cleanup and Remediation Project, in the amount of $1,425,400.30, plus a contingency amount of $40,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,465,400.30. (District 2)h. A resolution to accept the qualifications for the on-call blanket contracts for Resident Project Representative Services (RPR), Contract No. E-20-011-401, for one (1) year blanket contracts with four (4) additional one (1) year renewable options with (1) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge Design Solutions; (3) Civic Engineering and Information Technologies, Inc.; (4) CTI Engineering, Inc.; (5) D. Martin & Partners, LLC and Outpost Group, LLC; (6) Franklin Associates Architects, Inc.; (7) Ragan Smith Associates, Inc.; (8) S&ME, Inc.; (9) Southern Environmental Technologies, Inc.; (10) Thompson Engineering; (11) Volkert, Inc.; and (12) Woods Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc., in the services categories applied for, for professional services estimated at $1,750,000.00.Transportationi. A resolution in support of the Southern Champion Tray expansion located in Centre South Riverport Industrial Park and advocates for a contract between Hamilton County and the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the construction and completion of the proposed Industrial Access Highway. (District 8)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.? Armin, Inc. d/b/a North Shore Liquor & Wine - Certificate of Compliance (District 1)? CHA Bottle Shop, LLC – Certificate of Compliance (District 7)10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.