Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.

Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading:

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Transportation

a. MR-2020-0087 Trevor Wagoner (Abandonment).

An ordinance closing and abandoning the southernmost fifty (50’) feet of an unopened alley along the 1200 block of Highland Drive, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

VII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with Hixson Youth Athletic Association, for the use of the athletic fields and associated buildings located at Tax Map Nos. 100J-A-006, 100J-A-007.01, 100J-A-002.01, and 100J-A-005, for a term of four (4) years. (District 3)

HUMAN RESOURCES

b. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Mary Howard, as special police officer (unarmed) for the McKamey Animal Center, to do special duty as prescribed herein, subject to certain conditions.
                    
MAYOR’S OFFICE

c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Lead for America, Inc. for fellowship services involving placement of two (2) recent college graduates interested in immersive leadership development experience for a twenty-four (24) month period, serving municipal government for at least forty (40) hours per week to upper level managers and/or elected officials, wherein the City of Chattanooga shall provide training, guidance, and resources necessary for successful completion of the project, with the City’s portion in the amount of $63,105.91, for a total amount of $82,386.00.

d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Donna Harrison to the Stadium Corporation Board with a term expiring June 29, 2023.

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

e. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30155 for Kleenco Construction of Tennessee, Inc. relative to Contract No. S-15-016-201, East Lake Park Water Quality Improvement Project, to include the contingency amount of $110,594.34, for a revised amount not to exceed $2,440,368.52. (District 7)

f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center (RRANC) for the development and implementation of Growing Resilient Neighborhoods (GRN) in order to jointly facilitate with the City the replanting of native trees following the devastation of the April 13, 2020, tornadoes, for a total budget amount of $25,535.00.

g. A resolution waiving fees charged by the Land Development Office for peak attenuation control, TSS, and stormwater infiltration requirements for certain non-profit, religious, educational institutions, and non-insured residential properties being redeveloped in any area in Chattanooga due to the Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, tornado damage which will expire on or before December 31, 2021. (Sponsored by Councilpersons Ledford and Coonrod)

Transportation

h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Transportation to enter into an agreement with Shift Transit for operation of the bike Chattanooga system on behalf of the City of Chattanooga for a one (1) year renewal at no cost to the City per Resolution No. 29223.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.


TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2020 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Gilbert).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading:

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportation

a. MR-2020-0087 Trevor Wagoner (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the southernmost fifty (50’) feet of an unopened alley along the 1200 block of Highland Drive, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: PLANNING

a. 2020-0098 Elizabeth Walker (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning)
2020-0098 Elizabeth Walker (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by Staff)
2020-0098 Elizabeth Walker (R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 6300 block of Middle Valley Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone. (Applicant Version)

b. 2020-0108 319 January, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1738, 1742, and 1744 East Boy Scout Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0108 319 January, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1738, 1742, and 1744 East Boy Scout Road, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-5 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (Applicant)

c. 2020-0099 William Dickson and Dickson Family Properties (R-1 Residential Zone to R-5 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7641 Austin Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-5 Residential Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
d. 2020-0082 Cedar Hill Development Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
th 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4605 and 4607 14th
Avenue and 4606 and 4700 13 Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3
Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0082 Cedar Hill Development Company, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 4605 and 4607 14th Avenue and 4606 and 4700 13th Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
Avenue and 4606 and 4700 13 Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3
Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)
                                    
e. 2020-0103 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC
Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code,
Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at th
2600 East 40 Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

f. 2020-0104 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3715 and 3803 Clio Avenue together with 3714, 3718, and 3800 Rossville Boulevard, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
2020-0104 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (M-1 Manufacturing Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3715 and 3803 Clio Avenue together with 3714, 3718, and 3800 Rossville Boulevard, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone, C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone and R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

g. 2020-0100 Clifton A. McCormick (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from Ordinance No. 10566 of previous Case No. 1999-0139 and from Ordinance No. 12134 of previous Case No. 2008-0085 for the property located at 1912 South Willow Street, more particularly described herein, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an amended agreement with Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprises (CNE) for the Lead Paint Abatement and Sub-Recipient Agreement.

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development, Codes Division, to renew agreements with Grassbuster Lawn Maintenance and for property abatement services for the second year of a three (3) year term, with an option to renew for an additional one (1) year term, for an amount not to exceed $300,000.00.

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an Artwork Donation Agreement with River City Company to accept “City Thread” valued at $80,000.00 and to receive funds contributed towards the public art maintenance fund, in the amount of $6,321.00.

FINANCE

d. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of Brittany Johnson as City Treasurer.

PLANNING

e. Armin, Inc. d/b/a North Shore Liquor & Wine (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in address, to 319 Cherokee Boulevard. (District 1)

f. CHARBS LLC/CHA Bottle Shop, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store, change in ownership, located at 4409 Rossville Boulevard. (District 7)

PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION

Public Works

g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. E-16-006 to Complete Demolition Services, LLC of Carrolton, GA, Lupton City Mill Site Cleanup and Remediation Project, in the amount of $1,425,400.30, plus a contingency amount of $40,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $1,465,400.30. (District 2)

h. A resolution to accept the qualifications for the on-call blanket contracts for Resident Project Representative Services (RPR), Contract No. E-20-011-401, for one (1) year blanket contracts with four (4) additional one (1) year renewable options with (1) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge Design Solutions; (3) Civic Engineering and Information Technologies, Inc.; (4) CTI Engineering, Inc.; (5) D. Martin & Partners, LLC and Outpost Group, LLC; (6) Franklin Associates Architects, Inc.; (7) Ragan Smith Associates, Inc.; (8) S&ME, Inc.; (9) Southern Environmental Technologies, Inc.; (10) Thompson Engineering; (11) Volkert, Inc.; and (12) Woods Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc., in the services categories applied for, for professional services estimated at $1,750,000.00.
                               
Transportation

i. A resolution in support of the Southern Champion Tray expansion located in Centre South Riverport Industrial Park and advocates for a contract between Hamilton County and the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the construction and completion of the proposed Industrial Access Highway. (District 8)

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.
? Armin, Inc. d/b/a North Shore Liquor & Wine - Certificate of Compliance (District 1)
? CHA Bottle Shop, LLC – Certificate of Compliance (District 7)

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


October 2, 2020

Rep. Tom Graves Gives Farewell Statement As He Steps Down From House Seat

October 2, 2020

Georgia State Patrol Seeks Information On Fatal Hit And Run Accident In Bartow County

October 2, 2020

Election Commission Extends Office Hours For Upcoming Registration Deadline


Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) sent letters to officials in the U.S. House of Representatives and Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) to say he would be stepping down from Congress effective Sunday at 11:59 ... (click for more)

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run of a cyclist that occurred in Bartow County. On Sept. ... (click for more)

With the voter registration deadline closing in, Hamilton County Election Commission will be open for extended hours on Monday. Their office at 700 River Terminal Road will remain open until ... (click for more)



Rep. Tom Graves Gives Farewell Statement As He Steps Down From House Seat

Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA-14) sent letters to officials in the U.S. House of Representatives and Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) to say he would be stepping down from Congress effective Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Rep. Graves also entered the following farewell statement into the Congressional Record on Friday: When I was young, my Dad always used to tell me that if I dreamed big and worked ... (click for more)

Georgia State Patrol Seeks Information On Fatal Hit And Run Accident In Bartow County

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run of a cyclist that occurred in Bartow County. On Sept. 14, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a white man was riding a bicycle southbound on Highway 41 in the area of Cut Off Road near the RaceTrac. The person on the bicycle was riding on the right shoulder ... (click for more)

Opinion

Selma Paty's Legacy

Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field. Selma (Sunny) Paty actually began her legal career before Justice Ginsburg. She likewise was Jewish and being a female in the 1950's, when she started her practice, was ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Jerk Shames Nashville

I happened to be one of 73 million people who were conned into watching Tuesday night’s Presidential debate as it instead turned into a debacle. I was just like everyone who mourned a waste of time after viewing the largest TV brawl of the year (73 million viewers) except for the Super Bowl. Believe me, I will not be a repeat visitor of such disgusting theater. But I will tell you ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Bryce Nunnelly Named Semi-Finalist For Campbell Trophy

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior Bryce Nunnelly was named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced this week. A record 199 semifinalists are vying for one of college football's most sought-after and coveted awards. "This is terrific news. To ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC's Darwin Lom To Play For Guatemalan National Team

Chattanooga FC forward Darwin Lom has worn the colors of CFC proudly this season, but later this year he’ll be wearing a different shade of blue: the blue and white of the Guatemalan National Team. For the second time in his career, Lom will be part of the squad that will compete in the Gold Cup Qualifying Tournament match against Nicaragua on Tuesday, October 6th. The selection ... (click for more)


