 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 69.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Reflection Riding Entering Into Conservation Easement With American Battlefield Trust

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center has begun the process of permanently preserving its 300+ acres of idyllic green space in the heart of Chattanooga. Reflection Riding will partner with the American Battlefield Trust to further protect their scenic land forever through a historic conservation easement.

The trust is raising funds to cover the Reflection Riding easement as well as an easement on two acres at the Franklin, Tn., battlefield. 

Officials said, "With partners like Reflection Riding, the Trust has worked to protect more than 53,000 acres across 24 states. This work will add a tract of “The Battle Above the Clouds” to conserved, historic landscapes across the greater Chattanooga region.

Reflection Riding officials said, "This agreement will amplify and solidify Reflection Riding’s long-range vision to restore the connection between people and nature. Thanks to this partnership, Reflection Riding will continue to provide access to the outdoors for this generation and those to come. As stewards of the land and natural resources, Reflection Riding and the Trust, together, will add permanent legal protection that prevents the land from ever being developed."

“We’re seizing on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to permanently conserve this property that our community has loved for more than half a century," said Reflection Riding President and CEO Mark McKnight. "While our mission remains the same, this agreement will ensure that our children and grandchildren, and frankly those who come after them, will experience the same beautiful historic landscape originally preserved by the Chambliss, Humphreys, and many other families over the years. While individual buildings may come and go, this historic landscape and the botanical heritage we’ve inherited will stay unchanged for future generations once this extra layer of legal protection goes into place.

"As the Chattanooga region grows, we’re losing opportunities to conserve land - especially open fields and grasslands - at an alarming rate. Our leadership felt that we must act now to permanently protect this place we all love so much.”

This agreement will also aid Reflection Riding’s progress in its master planning process, including improved accessibility, enhanced trails and recreation areas, and better connections to Lookout Creek and the adjacent National Park lands, he said. 

“Over the last few years, Reflection Riding has chosen a transformative and creative path forward,” said Board Chair Stefanie Crowe. “I am proud of our leadership, our staff, our volunteers, and our members for helping us build a sustainable, long-term plan for taking our conservation work into the future. And I can’t wait to see what else is in store for this great place.”

“My kids grew up coming to Reflection Riding - from attending summer camp, to learning to hike longer distances, to figuring out how to paddle on the creek,” said Jim Catanzaro, a former board chair and long-time volunteer. “I can’t imagine my hometown without this place. With our partners at the American Battlefield Trust and generous support from our Chattanooga community, this landscape and the connections to nature it holds will be protected forever. There’s just not much more important than that.”

American Battlefield Trust officials said, "This parcel provided the only possible approach on Lookout Mountain that allowed Union General Joseph Hooker to execute his unexpected and wildly successful maneuver against Confederate General Braxton Bragg's forces on Lookout Mountain. It is one of the single largest tracts of land that can still be saved on the Chattanooga Battlefield.

"This effort marks one of the biggest land transactions at this battlefield since Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park was dedicated as America's first national military park in 1895. We will be making preservation history.

"Thanks to a generous landowner donation and anticipated federal and state grants, we will be able to protect this land with a conservation easement worth $3.8 million for just $50,000."


October 20, 2020

Video Shows Incident In Which East Ridge Corporal Was Shot

October 20, 2020

Zarzours Gets A Needed Boost From An Old Friend

October 20, 2020

Person Shot In Bradley County; Suspect In Custody


Click here for the video from East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott's in-car camera for the incident on Sunday in which he was shot. He was later released from the hospital. Police eventually caught ... (click for more)

The cornbread is back at the venerable Zarzours restaurant along with the mashed potatoes, pinto beans, slaw, black-eyed peas and pickled beets. Proprietor Shannon Fuller said it ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Carson Road SE in southeastern Bradley County. Deputies and detectives were on the scene. The victim was transported by LifeForce ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Video Shows Incident In Which East Ridge Corporal Was Shot

Click here for the video from East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott's in-car camera for the incident on Sunday in which he was shot. He was later released from the hospital. Police eventually caught the shooter and he was killed in a gunbattle in Rossville. (click for more)

Rhonda Thurman "Ticked Off" That Brown Middle Teacher Allowed Protest Leader Marie Mott To Address Students

School Board member Rhonda Thurman says a county school teacher should not have allowed local protest leader Marie Mott to address students in a recent Zoom meeting. Ms. Thurman said, "I'm really ticked off that we would have time for this presentation from someone facing serious charges in court and who is under investigation by the TBI for threatening a local judge." Ms. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google

COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stewart Statue Will Stay

There is no doubt the Hamilton County Commissioners will respond negatively tomorrow when a petition that calls for the removal of a Civil War statue from the courthouse grounds is brought before the group. The nine-person board will likely defeat the petition by a very predictable 6-3 margin and, for what it’s worth, the Tennessee Historical Commission will almost certainly balk ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Situation Following Bewildering Kentucky Loss Gets Even Weirder

Tennessee’s 34-7 football loss to Kentucky on Saturday was bewildering in its nature and scope. The immediate fallout has done little to change the narrative. If anything, things got even weirder. After an offensive meltdown that featured almost as many turnovers (four) as points (seven), UT’s strongest first response was to fire its defensive line coach on Sunday. And Jimmy ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors