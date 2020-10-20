 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 69.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Sheriff Hammond Is Taken To Hospital After Not Feeling Well Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Sheriff Jim Hammond
Sheriff Jim Hammond

Sheriff Jim Hammond was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after not feeling well following an earlier COVID-19 diagnosis.

His wife, Jeanie, said on Facebook that he did not feel well on Monday night and felt the same today.

She said he called his doctor and was told that he should be taken to the hospital.

Ms. Hammond said it was decided to keep him in the hospital overnight and to decide on Wednesday what treatment he needs.

The Sheriff's Office said Monday that the sheriff was having minor symptoms of COVID.

Sheriff Hammond is in his last term as sheriff.


October 20, 2020

Video Shows Incident In Which East Ridge Corporal Was Shot

Click here for the video from East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott's in-car camera for the incident on Sunday in which he was shot. He was later released from the hospital. Police eventually caught the shooter and he was killed in a gunbattle in Rossville. (click for more)

Zarzours Gets A Needed Boost From An Old Friend

The cornbread is back at the venerable Zarzours restaurant along with the mashed potatoes, pinto beans, slaw, black-eyed peas and pickled beets. Proprietor Shannon Fuller said it is all due to assistance from an old friend. The late Bobby Stone was a regular of the tiny diner on the Southside, and he was one of Shannon's best friends before his untimely death ... (click for more)

Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google - And Response

COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Stewart Statue Will Stay

There is no doubt the Hamilton County Commissioners will respond negatively tomorrow when a petition that calls for the removal of a Civil War statue from the courthouse grounds is brought before the group. The nine-person board will likely defeat the petition by a very predictable 6-3 margin and, for what it’s worth, the Tennessee Historical Commission will almost certainly balk ... (click for more)

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Situation Following Bewildering Kentucky Loss Gets Even Weirder

Tennessee’s 34-7 football loss to Kentucky on Saturday was bewildering in its nature and scope. The immediate fallout has done little to change the narrative. If anything, things got even weirder. After an offensive meltdown that featured almost as many turnovers (four) as points (seven), UT’s strongest first response was to fire its defensive line coach on Sunday. And Jimmy ... (click for more)


