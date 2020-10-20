Sheriff Hammond Is Taken To Hospital After Not Feeling Well Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Sheriff Jim Hammond was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after not feeling well following an earlier COVID-19 diagnosis.

His wife, Jeanie, said on Facebook that he did not feel well on Monday night and felt the same today.

She said he called his doctor and was told that he should be taken to the hospital.

Ms. Hammond said it was decided to keep him in the hospital overnight and to decide on Wednesday what treatment he needs.

The Sheriff's Office said Monday that the sheriff was having minor symptoms of COVID.

Sheriff Hammond is in his last term as sheriff.