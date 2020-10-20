 Wednesday, October 21, 2020 Weather

Davis Receipts Far Exceed Incumbent Trohanis In Fierce Election For Mayor In Little Walden

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

The vice mayor is trying to unseat the mayor in little Walden, and the campaign totals are big. Lee Davis has brought in $22,341 thus far, while Mayor Bill Trohanis collected $3,550.

Mr. Davis reported spending $13,359, while Mr. Trohanis was at $1,058.

Top Davis contributors at $1,600 each were Charles Pruett, James Mills, Carla Morgan, Jennifer Lawrence and Phil Lawrence.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke contributed $1,000 as did Daly Turnbull.

Gifts of $500 to the Davis campaign included Dawson Wheeler, Andrew Jones, Johnny Houston, Bryan Hoss, Jason Farmer, Carl Shiles, Charles Piez, Linda Collins and Robert Decosimo.

Mr. Davis gave his campaign $1,166.

Mr. Trohanis was supported by Frank Groves at $1,000 and Steven and Janet Bush, Tom and Barbara Reynolds and Michael and Vicky Mena at $500.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Long-Awaited Paving Is Underway In Red Bank; Emergency Work Underway On Unsafe Valley View Avenue Bridge

Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google - And Response

COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Erlanger Bets On Biden

At first blush the news that Chattanooga’s largest public hospital ended its fiscal year with $35.3 million net income is miraculous, particularly when every hospital in America is reeling after being decimated by the curse of the COVID-19 virus. Far be it from me to cast doubt on a certified independent audit, and we all understand that $35.3 million net doesn’t include interest, ... (click for more)

Mocs Offering Second-Screen Experience For WKU Game

The calendar year 2020 marks the first time since 1944 the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will not host a home football game. In order to add some excitement to the lone contest of the fall this Saturday at Western Kentucky, UTC is offering a unique second-screen experience free to all fans. The "Mocs Homescreen" is a combination of UTC's Radio Broadcast on WFLI 97.7 ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Situation Following Bewildering Kentucky Loss Gets Even Weirder

Tennessee’s 34-7 football loss to Kentucky on Saturday was bewildering in its nature and scope. The immediate fallout has done little to change the narrative. If anything, things got even weirder. After an offensive meltdown that featured almost as many turnovers (four) as points (seven), UT’s strongest first response was to fire its defensive line coach on Sunday. And Jimmy ... (click for more)


