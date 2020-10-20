Davis Receipts Far Exceed Incumbent Trohanis In Fierce Election For Mayor In Little Walden

The vice mayor is trying to unseat the mayor in little Walden, and the campaign totals are big. Lee Davis has brought in $22,341 thus far, while Mayor Bill Trohanis collected $3,550.

Mr. Davis reported spending $13,359, while Mr. Trohanis was at $1,058.

Top Davis contributors at $1,600 each were Charles Pruett, James Mills, Carla Morgan, Jennifer Lawrence and Phil Lawrence.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke contributed $1,000 as did Daly Turnbull.

Gifts of $500 to the Davis campaign included Dawson Wheeler, Andrew Jones, Johnny Houston, Bryan Hoss, Jason Farmer, Carl Shiles, Charles Piez, Linda Collins and Robert Decosimo.

Mr. Davis gave his campaign $1,166.

Mr. Trohanis was supported by Frank Groves at $1,000 and Steven and Janet Bush, Tom and Barbara Reynolds and Michael and Vicky Mena at $500.