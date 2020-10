Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, SAUNJAE

HOMELESS MILLER PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CADIEUX, JESSE LANE

130 WILDER RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PROBATION CAPIAS PTR HARBORING OR HIDING A RUNAWAY

---

CASHMAN, LUCAS MCCAIN

126 SHORT ST SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OVER 1000

---

CHAPPLE, SHEBA MONIC

2310 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063813

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

---

DOBBS, JOHN WILEY

2906 WILEY AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DUNN, CONNIE ROSE

808 LAFAYETTE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FREEMAN, HAYLEY GRACELYN

4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FRYE, JOEL ANTHONY

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GARREN, NICHOLAS H

915 S.

SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaROBBERY---GILLIAM, KEELEE PATRICIA6409 MORNING GLORY DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GORDON, DARREL ONEAL2618 GLENWOOD PWKY APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---GREEN, COYA2230 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---GUIENDON, JENNIFER DIANE2800 CASH CANNON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HAGER, DONALD RAY67 RAINBOW LN DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---HARPER, TERRELL DEVON5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HAWTHORNE, JERAMIE LAMONT3003 EAST 34TH STREET CHATTANOOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HICKS, LADARIUS1005 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---HOLLAND, DONYELL DEWAYNE279 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR---HUNTER, SHANTON RAY8 N TUXEDO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JACKSON, DEONTA LAQUANE3339 PINEWOOD AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JENNINGS, DAVID JEREL927 STONECREST CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JOHNSON, SHANNON LEE1001 S KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)---LANGSTON, WILLIAM DEAN352 OLDHAM RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OVER 1000DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LYNN, LINDA LOUISE5009 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MARTIN, RONALD LEESHAWN131 COUNTRY CLUB DR CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MULLINIX, JAMES8518 HORSESHOE BEND LANE OOLTEWAH, 37343Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---NEWTON, SAMUEL NEWELL365 BALBOA CT SANDY SPRINGS, 30342Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---NOMAN, TALAN K6011 ELAINE DR NASHVILLE, 372115557Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PACE, MARVIN LYDELL2533 TILSON DR SE ATLANTA, 30317Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---PARRISH, TAYLOR SCOTT9392 DSIDY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANERECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARSLEY, CHARLES A100 RIVERA WAY NE ST PETERSBURG, 33704Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PEREZ, CARLOS2115 ELEDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PORTER, AQUARNETTA CORNELIA1214 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---REYNA, DOMINGO BLAKE1621 BUSH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATIONOF PROBATION POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURINGVIOLATIONOF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETEMIN---SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SMITH, JOSEPH ROBERT734 DAVIS LOOP DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TURNER, XAVIER MARQUELLE751 NORTHFOLK GREEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000---VACCHIANO, MAXWELL PATRICK450 SCHMITT RD LOT #34 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VELASQUEZ, RAUL3707 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WILLIAMS, DUSTIN KEITH1132 PROBASCO STREET N LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)