W Road Closed Monday; Will Reopen As One Lane For At Least 60 Days

The Hamilton County Highway Department reports the W Road will be closed Monday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in order to finish staging equipment and to install traffic control for the slope stabilization in the 3900 block.When the road re-opens, traffic will be down to one lane in the 3900 block for up to 60 days.This area will be controlled with traffic lights and there will be a four to six minute wait during each cycle.There will be times when the wait may be longer, depending on conditions, material deliveries and so forth.Please note this traffic pattern will be in effect on the W Road for 60 days or more, depending on weather.