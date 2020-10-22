Tennessee Aquarium Implements Reduction In Force As Impacts From Pandemic Continue

 Thursday, October 22, 2020 80.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

The Tennessee Aquarium has had to eliminate positions and layoff employees because of the financial impact from the Coronavirus.

"Seven months after the first case of Coronavirus was confirmed in Hamilton County, the global pandemic impacts are still rippling through the economy. The travel and hospitality sector was hit particularly hard, especially nonprofit aquariums and zoos that depend upon admissions to cover fixed operational costs. After 28 years of success, the COVID-19 public health emergency has challenged the Aquarium’s financial health," officials said.

The Aquarium’s temporary closure began on March 13 and lasted for 96 days. During the time from spring break until mid-June, the weekly operational costs of $400,000 continued without admissions revenue.

The Aquarium took quick action to stretch financial resources, instituting the following measures in March and April:

Salaries of all directors, senior leaders, and CEO were reduced;
112 part-time employees were permanently laid off;
A hiring/wage freeze was instituted;
Non-essential spending was curtailed;
Existing debt structure was refinanced;; and
A Payroll Protection Plan Loan was applied for and received. 
 
Despite taking these steps, the scope of this crisis has outweighed the modest gains made since reopening. Aquarium attendance is 50 percent lower than in 2019. Attendance at IMAX is down 70 percent. These losses are projected to leave the iconic Chattanooga attraction with a staggering deficit of more than $5 million by the end of 2020. Without additional operational changes, one devasting year could become several, officials said.
 
In a message sent to staff and volunteers Thursday, Aquarium President and CEO Keith Sanford delivered the news that 22 full-time positions were being eliminated as a measure to secure the organization’s long-term viability. “As a leader, pivotal moments like this are extremely tough,” Mr. Sanford said. “While I have compassion in my heart for each individual whose job has been eliminated, I also have a fiduciary responsibility to ensure the Aquarium has the financial footing to recover fully.
 
“By adjusting our operations now, and working hard together over the coming months, we hope to be able to restore our financial stability sometime next year.”
 
In the memo, Mr. Sanford described the extensive financial analysis and deliberations that took place before finalizing the decision to reduce staff. He also thanked the staff members who were being released for their dedication to the Aquarium’s mission.
 
“We will miss the individuals who are losing their positions through no fault of their own. And, as I pause with you to reflect, I want to express my gratitude to everyone for your dedication to the Aquarium’s mission.”
 
The Aquarium currently has 136 full-time employees and 23 part-time employees.


October 22, 2020

Catoosa And Whitfield Counties Have New Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Adds 25 More To The Death Toll

October 22, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

October 22, 2020

End In Sight For Patten Parkway Renovation


City officials said the end is in sight for the major Patten Parkway renovation. Blythe Bailey, city transportation director, said, "We are closer to the finish line than we are the start. ... (click for more)



Catoosa And Whitfield Counties Have New Coronavirus Deaths; Georgia Adds 25 More To The Death Toll

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 25 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 7,729. There were 1,785 new cases as that total reached 345,535 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 30,829, up 153 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 1,368 cases, up 7; 21 deaths, ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Now Is Not The Time To Go After Google - And Response

COVID-19 has taken a significant toll on the physical health of Tennessee men and women, but the pandemic has also taken a heavy financial toll. At the height of the pandemic, more than 15 percent of Tennessee workers found themselves without a job. Tech provides important, high- skilled, well-paying jobs for many Americans during a time when the economy is struggling to get back ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Friend, Dr. Blake

A nice congratulatory advertisement appeared in the Wednesday editions of the Times Free Press that saluted Dr. Melanie Blake as being “a finalist” in the newspaper’s contest as “Best General Practice Doctor.” It was a classy thing for CHI Memorial Medical Group to do, especially in face of the fact my Dr. Blake is no longer seeing patients nor is employed by CHI Memorial. It was ... (click for more)

Sports

SOCON Announces 2021 Spring Football Schedule

The Southern Conference announced an eight-game schedule for the spring 2021 football season today. The Mocs have four home events on the slate, along with four road games, to determine the league champion. UTC opens at home against VMI on Feb. 20, followed by another home game on Feb. 27 against Wofford. The Mocs first road contest is at The Citadel on March 6, followed by an ... (click for more)

Zeca Announces Retirement From Chattanooga FC

Today, Jose “Zeca” Ferraz announced that after eight years with Chattanooga’s Football Club, he will retire from professional soccer. This Saturday October 24th, when Jose “Zeca” Ferraz takes the field for Chattanooga Football Club against Maryland Bobcats FC, it will be his last as a professional player with the club. “I’d like to thank everyone that’s been part of my journey” ... (click for more)


