Devonte Hunter, 25, Shot On Banks Road; Cyrus Easley, 25, Is Arrested

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on Wednesday at approximately 2:45 p.m., to the 2800 block of Banks Road on a report of a shooting.

Upon arriving, deputies secured the scene and found that the victim had been transported by private vehicle to a local medical facility.

The shooting victim wais identified as Devonte Hunter, 25, of Chattanooga. He remains in a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Cyrus Easley, 25, who resides at the Banks Road address, is being held at the Hamilton County Jail pending booking on outstanding warrants, as well as being charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon arising from this incident.

HCSO detectives are in the process of placing an additional charge on Easley related to the shooting.