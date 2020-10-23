 Friday, October 23, 2020 74.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Border Region Money Helping East Ridge Thrive Even During Pandemic

Friday, October 23, 2020 - by Gail Perry

East Ridge’s Financial Director Diane Qualls said Thursday that, thanks to its Border Region, the city has been able to thrive financially in hard times. She said at the commission meeting, "During COVID, we made money while others were bleeding it."

 

East Ridge received its share of taxes from the Border Region in September, for the amount of $2,931,269.

This is an increase of around $391,000 over what was received in September 2019, she said, and that is not counting the new businesses that have recently opened in East Ridge that will be included next year. Sales taxes also increased this year and fast-food restaurants have continued to be supported during the pandemic. And a lot of events took place at Camp Jordan Park in July, she said.

 

The city has used Border Region money to pay as incentives for business to move into East Ridge. In 2020, the total of $1,888,258 was paid to four developers as incentives, and $601,138 of the money was used for debt payments instead of taking it from the general fund, she said.

 

The Border Region legislation allows East Ridge to provide financial incentives to spur new development in a prescribed district at the state line. The city can then be reimbursed by getting a portion of the state's share of increased sales tax in the district. 

 

Designed to keep sales tax dollars in Tennessee by making its border cities more competitive, this legislation allows a city to enter into financial incentive agreements to spur new development within a prescribed area—its Border Region District.   The city can then be reimbursed for the cost of those incentives by receiving a portion of the state’s share of increased sales tax revenue. 

 

On the final reading the council approved a budget amendment to reconcile differences in the budget and actual expenditures. This amendment includes raises for city employees that will be retroactive to July 1. The first paid will be included on Nov. 1 pay checks. Mayor Brian Williams has also worked with City Manager Chris Dorsey to develop a service awards program to recognize employees’ dedication. It establishes the program beginning with a person who has worked at the city for five years. They will receive a five-year pin and a $50 gift card and will progress every five years until there has been 30 years of service. The first will be rewarded on Jan.1, 2021.

 

East Ridge applies for grants each year that are being used to build sidewalks alongside Ringgold Road. Community Involvement Coordinator Amanda Bowers told the council that it is time again to apply for the 2020 Multi Modal Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. At the same time an application has been made for a Transportation Alternatives Grant (TAP) from TDOT. The Multi Modal grant  is a split of 95 percent coming from the state with the city contributing five percent. East Ridge’s portion will be $50,000 and TDOT will contribute $1 million for this portion of the sidewalk that will go east from Swope Drive to Keeble Street. The TAP grant will be used for the sidewalk between McBrien Road to Swope for a continuous walkway.

 

The council members, Assistant Police Chief Clint Uselton, Mayor Williams and City Manager Dorsey each praised the response of first responders when East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott was shot several times after making a traffic stop Sunday. Chief Uselton cited a long list of surrounding law enforcement agencies that responded and he thanked them for bringing their various resources and manpower. Help also came from local businesses who fed the many people involved.  

 

In his report, Mayor Williams said that traffic this weekend will be very congested due to the traffic pattern changes at the Interstate I-75/I-24 split. There will also be police stationed on Ringgold Road to stop trucks that are too tall before getting to the tunnels to prevent them from getting stuck. The police will be conducting a drug take-back day on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walgreens at 5301 Ringgold Road. The mayor said that the city does not generally regulate Halloween celebrations, but that is left to the neighborhoods. He said this year people should follow the CDC guidelines. There is a link to these guidelines on the city’s website.

 

The city manager reported that leaf pick-ups will begin in mid-November. He also said due to difficulties from the coronavirus, the Industrial Development Board meetings will now be held in the large council room with auditorium seating to allow for social distancing. These meetings will be held the third Thursday of every month starting on Nov. 19. He also said that a lottery for tent locations for East Ridge candidates will take place next Tuesday starting at noon.


October 23, 2020

TSA Discovers Loaded Firearm At Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Checkpoint

The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded firearm at a Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) checkpoint on Thursday. At approximately 3 p.m., a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with a loaded magazine was detected in a passenger’s carry-on bag. TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the ... (click for more)

Saturday Is Last Weekend Day To Vote Early

Saturday is the last weekend day for Tennesseans planning to vote early in the Nov. 3 State and Federal General election. The last day of early voting is Thursday, Oct. 29, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. “Early voting turnout has been strong across Tennessee,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I encourage voters to take advantage of the final Saturday of early voting ... (click for more)

The Folly In Our Labeling And Packaging

How many of you have traveled to the country ‘Imported’? I have not and I do not think anyone else has either. It is a shame that the United States does not have tougher labeling laws for products sold in catalogs, on the internet, or in print. Most companies take pride, so they say, in how their products are made but not enough confidence in telling you where it was made, except, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Faith, Family & Football

The most heralded player in any college football huddle is the one who got there via a “battlefield promotion.” These were always my personal favorites in the nearly 40 years I covered college football because, unlike a kid who head is swollen because some unknowing source decreed they were a “five star recruit” or a punk clown who changes his “commit” three times before his last ... (click for more)

Vols Set For Showdown With 2nd-Ranked Alabama

Tennessee will look to end its two-game skid this Saturday afternoon when the Vols host SEC rival Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Saturday's contest between the Vols and second-ranked Crimson Tide will mark the 103 rd meeting between the two storied programs. Tickets for Saturday's game are sold out. Gates open to the public two hours prior to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. BROADCAST ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: The 3rd Saturday In October

Since I became a Tennessee fan in the early 1960s, I have had very few happy "Third Saturdays in October." In fact, since 1960, Alabama has won 36 times, Tennessee 18 times, with three ties. In other words Tide fans have many more happy "Third Saturdays" than Vol fans have. In fact they've suffered for 13 straight years. I have five grandchildren and none of them were alive the ... (click for more)


