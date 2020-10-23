Man Who Fought With Chattanooga Police Officer And Stole His Police Vehicle Gets 222 Months In Federal Prison

The man who stole a police vehicle and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase in February of last year was sentenced to a lengthy stay in federal prison on Friday morning. Quintez Gearing, 31, accepted a 222-month plea agreement that includes five years of probation.

“Mr. Gearing had a rough start in life,” his attorney, Howard Anderson, told Federal Judge Travis McDonough. While he said his rough upbringing was not an excuse, the lawyer did say Gearing grew up in an abusive house and was abandoned by his mother at a young age. He then was abused in foster care. He said his client developed a strong drug habit to cope with this trauma.

“In this case, it could have been a lot worse,” prosecutor Chris Poole said of the outcome of the crime committed. “He’ll be 50 when he gets out, and he will be less of a danger to society when he does.”

When given a chance to give an allocution, Gearing apologized for what he had done. He said, “I want to apologize for my actions and accept for responsibility for my actions.”

In addition to the 222 months in prison and five years of probation, Gearing will also undergo 500 hours of substance abuse treatment. Judge McDonough also required Gearing to work toward receiving his GED as well as going through job training of some kind.

In last year’s incident, an officer chased Gearing on Dorris Street. They then fought, which was followed by Gearing gaining control of the patrol car. He led police on a chase in excess of 100 miles per hour before getting the vehicle stuck in mud at a location on Mountain Creek Road.

Officers had to break out a window to get Gearing out of the police car.

He was found with a handgun and a large amount of meth and heroin as well as digital scales and a glass pipe.