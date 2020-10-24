Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposure At Worship Service At Church Of The Highlands

The Hamilton County Health Department announces a COVID-19 exposure at a worship service held at Church of the Highlands, 6621 Hunter Road, Harrison, on Oct. 18. Case investigations revealed that an individual attended this event during their infectious period of COVID-19.

The Health Department recommends anyone who attended this service to be tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

“As new daily case counts are trending up in our community, it is vitally important for every citizen to do their part to stop the spread of the virus. Wearing a mask, practicing social distance, avoiding large gatherings, and frequently washing hands remain our best defense against this virus,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The pandemic is still very active in our community.”

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, weekly from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the Health Department Hotline for questions at 423 209-8383 or visit the Health Department website.