Health Department Announces COVID-19 Exposure At Worship Service At Church Of The Highlands

Saturday, October 24, 2020

The Hamilton County Health Department announces a COVID-19 exposure at a worship service held at Church of the Highlands, 6621 Hunter Road, Harrison, on Oct. 18. Case investigations revealed that an individual attended this event during their infectious period of COVID-19.

 

The Health Department recommends anyone who attended this service to be tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

If COVID-19 symptoms occur, do not leave your house except to visit a testing location or healthcare provider. If symptoms become worse, seek medical care quickly. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, or other symptoms as recognized by the CDC.

 

“As new daily case counts are trending up in our community, it is vitally important for every citizen to do their part to stop the spread of the virus. Wearing a mask, practicing social distance, avoiding large gatherings, and frequently washing hands remain our best defense against this virus,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The pandemic is still very active in our community.”

 

Free Health Department COVID-19 testing continues at Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, weekly from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call the Health Department Hotline for questions at 423 209-8383 or visit the Health Department  website.


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Hamilton County Has 2 More Coronavirus Deaths; 128 New Cases


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBROCIO-REYNOSO, HIGINIO 2716 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT ---

Hamilton County had two more deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, as the toll climbed to 108. There were 128 new cases, compared to 104 on Friday, bringing the total to 11,860.



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBROCIO-REYNOSO, HIGINIO 2716 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT --- BALLARD, JAMES LAMONT 4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU --- BERNIER,

The Courts' Role In Protecting Voting Rights

Nov. 3, Election Day, is right around the corner. Of course, voting is fundamental to elections. It is through voting we both give our consent to those we entrust to govern us and hold those governing us accountable. From our right to vote come many of our rights and freedoms. Every day seems to bring new stories about disputes over voting, many of which are pursued through lawsuits.

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

So, The Saturday Funnies calls on "the Riddler" and tells him we want one that is not too easy yet not too hard. Here's the reply: "You are in a bar having a drink with an old friend when he proposes a wager. "Want to play a game?" he asks. "Sure, why not?" you reply. "Ok, here's how it works. You choose three possible outcomes of a coin toss, either heads-heads-heads; or

No. 2 Alabama Routs Tennessee At Home, 48-17

Tennessee got a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and a career-best day from freshman wide receiver Jalin Hyatt , but it wasn't enough for the Vols to keep pace in a 48-17 setback to No. 2 Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. Guarantano, who had scoring passes of 38 yards to Hyatt and 27 yards to senior wide receiver Josh Palmer , finished

UTC Loses Only Football Game Of Fall Season, Fall To Western Kentucky, 13-10

The Chattanooga Mocs had one gridiron shot this fall. COVID-19 moved the league schedule to the spring and three non-conference games were cancelled. All that remained was an October date at Western Kentucky. The two fought tooth-and-nail for 60 minutes. In the end, Western prevailed 13-10 in a controversial ending. Tyrell Pigrome lobbed a 4-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal


